Louisiana Tech (3-0) will continue its eight-game road trip Tuesday night when they do battle with McNeese (4-0).

Game Time | 6 pm

Radio | Sportstalk 97.7 FM

Watch | CowboyInsider (Subscription Required)

Pitching Probables | La Tech: FR RHP Greg Martinez (First Collegiate Appearance) vs McNeese: SR RHP Daniel Hecker (0-0, 0.00)

Louisiana Tech enters the match-up Tuesday night fresh off sweeping ULL and Southeastern over the weekend in Lafayette.

The Bulldogs outscored the Cajuns and Lions by a combined score of 14-1.

The Tech pitching staff allowed only 1 earned run in 27 innings of work, good for a 0.33 ERA.

Opposing hitters were only 8/89 (.090) with 2 extra base hits in the three games.

Offensively, Parker Bates lead the way for the Bulldogs going 5/9 (.556) with 1 home run and 6 RBI.

Freshman Cole McConnell and Adarius Myers also came up big for the Bulldogs combining to go 7/16 (.438) with 5 RBI.

McNeese swept Mississippi Valley State in a 4-game series over the weekend.

The Cowboys outscored the Delta Devils 58-3 over the four games.

Daniel Hecker will get the start on the mound for the Cowboys Tuesday night. The senior right-hander has a 5.91 ERA in 10.2 innings pitched in his career.

