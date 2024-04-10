Louisiana Tech (26-9) earned a 7-2 victory over #19 UL-Lafayette (25-9) on Wednesday night.

Let's take a look at how it happened.

---

The Bulldogs got on the board first in the 3rd inning when Ethan Bates drove in Cole McConnell for his 45th RBI of the year.

Later in the frame, Mike Ballard stepped to the plate with 2 outs and delivered a 2-run single to centerfield to give Tech a 3-0 lead.

Kyle DeBarge would hit a solo home-run in the bottom half of the 3rd inning to trim Tech's lead to 3-1.

However, Tech would respond.

Cole McConnell doubled to drive in Kasten Furr to make it 4-1, and Jorge Corona would drive in McConnell to extend Tech's advantage out to 5-1.

Ballard and Comeaux would each drive in runs in the 6th inning to give Tech a 7-2 lead and settle the scoring output for the evening.

Grant Hubka got his 2nd start of the season on the mound and was fantastic. The right-hander allowed 1 run in 3 innings of work while striking out 6.

Blake Hooks and Sam Brodersen each tossed 2 innings of scoreless relief on the mound. The duo combined for 4 strikeouts.

Ethan Bates would enter the game in the 9th inning and closed the Cajuns out for Tech's 26th win of the year.

---

Key Statistical Leaders

Cole McConnell | 4/4, BB, 2B, RBI

Jorge Corona 3/5, RBI

Mike Ballard | 3/5, 2 RBI

Grant Comeaux | 2/4, RBI

Grant Hubka | 3 IP, ER, 6 K

Blake Hooks | 2 IP, 0 ER, K

Sam Brodersen | 2 IP, 0 ER, 3 K

Ethan Bates | 1 IP, 0 ER, 2 K

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Diamond Dogs baseball throughout the 2024 season.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue