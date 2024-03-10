Louisiana Tech (13-3) dropped its first series of the season in losing two of three games against Southern Miss (10-6) this weekend.

Let's take a look at how it happened.

Game 1 | Southern Miss uses 5 HR to win the series opener 9-4 over the Bulldogs

WIN | Niko Mazza (3-0) LOSS | Reed Smith (0-1)

Southern Miss got home runs from Nick Monistere and Bill Butler in a 3-run first inning to set the tone on Friday night.

In total, Southern Miss hit 5 home runs in the 9-4 victory over Louisiana Tech.

Reed Smith suffered his first loss of the season after allowing 5 earned runs in 2.1 innings of work.

Offensively, Tech racked up 11 hits in the contest but only 3 went for extra bases.

Kasten Furr, Dalton Davis, and Ethan Bates all recorded two hits in the game.

Game 2 | Golden Eagles explode late and cruise to 11-3 win over LA Tech to claim the series

WIN | Billy Oldham (3-0) LOSS | Sam Brodersen (0-1) SAVE | Colby Allen (1)

Cole McConnell doubled in the 5th inning to drive in two runs and tie the game at three runs apiece.

With the score tied at three in the 7th inning, Southern Miss scored two runs on a Slade Wilks fielder's choice that was thrown away by Ethan Bates trying to gun down the runner at home.

The Golden Eagles would add six more runs in the 9th inning against two Tech pitchers to cruise to the 11-3 win.

Offensively, McConnell drove in two runs for the 'Dogs and Kasten Furr had a pair of doubles.

Game 3 | Bulldogs explode for 18 runs on 15 hits to salvage the series finales on Sunday

WIN | Jacob Havern (1-1) LOSS | Ben Riley Flowers (0-2)

Louisiana Tech got back in the win column on Sunday afternoon by scoring a season-high 18 runs against Southern Miss.

Cole McConnell got the 'Dogs going in the 1st inning with a 416-foot blast to centerfield to tie the game at 1.

After USM took a 5-1 lead, the Bulldogs exploded for 15 runs combined in the 3rd through 6th innings to take a commanding lead.

Cole McConnell and Ethan Bates each drove in 5 runs for the Bulldogs on Sunday.

Jorge Corona had a season-high 4 hits from the 5-spot in the batting order.

Adarius Myers reached base in all 6 of his plates appearances with 2 hits and 4 base on balls.

In total, Tech had 15 hits, 14 base on balls, and 5 hit by pitches in the game. That's correct, 34 baserunners in 8 trips to the plate for the Tech offense.

Bates also came on to pitch the final two innings in relief to close out the win. The right-hander struck out two hitters.

Up Next

March 12th - @ Northwestern State - 6 PM first pitch on ESPN+/SportsTalk 97.7 FM

March 13 - vs UL-Lafayette - 6 PM first pitch on ESPN+/SportsTalk 97.7 FM

