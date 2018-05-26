Louisiana Tech (39-20) left it all on the field Friday night but fell to Florida Atlantic (38-16-1) by a score of 8-6.

The Bulldogs got off to a quick start, leading 4-1 after a Mason Mallard solo home run in the fourth inning.

However, Florida Atlantic shortstop, Tyler Frank, blasted a three-run shot to tie the game in the bottom of the frame.

Frank would later blast a two-run shot in the bottom of the sixth inning to give the Owls the lead once again 7-5.

Tech put together a rally in the ninth inning scoring one run to make it 8-6, but the ‘Dogs ultimately fell short.

Matt Miller got the loss on the mound for Tech after throwing three innings in relief and allowing two earned runs.

At the plate, Dalton Skelton had three hits and three RBI in what might have been his final game in a Tech uniform.

Mason Mallard also collected three hits in the defeat.

Tech entered the Conference USA tournament firmly on the bubble and went 1-2 on the week. The Bulldogs will now await Selection Monday to see if they will get an opportunity to compete in their second NCAA regional in three years.

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics!