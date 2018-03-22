Louisiana Tech (17-6, 3-0) will head to Birmingham, Alabama this weekend to take on the UAB Blazers (9-10, 2-1) in a three-game Conference USA series.

The Bulldogs picked up midweek wins over Northwestern State and UL-Monroe and have now won 10 of their last 11 games overall.

In the two midweek wins, Tech pitchers continued to have success on the mound. In 18 innings of work, the ‘Dogs allowed only three earned runs. Tech’s team ERA now stands at 1.93, good for second in the entire country.

Offensively, Mason Mallard went 2-4 at the plate in the two games with two home runs, three walks, and four RBI. Mallard is now leading the Bulldogs with four home runs on the season.

Looking at UAB, the Blazers went on the road last weekend and won two of three games at Marshall to open conference play. The Blazers continued that momentum Tuesday night and beat Alabama 6-4.

In addition to the win over Alabama, UAB also holds a non-conference win over Iowa of the Big Ten Conference.

Looking at the series from the outside, it will be a series that is dominated by pitching.

While Tech has a 1.93 team ERA, the Blazers are not far behind with a 3.05 team ERA.

Friday night starter, Tanner Graham, has a 2.13 era in 25.1 innings pitched in 2018. The right-hander has only walked seven hitters and struck out 28.

From an offensive standpoint, the Blazers have struggled in a major way.

As a team, UAB is hitting only .233 as a team and averaging 3.8 runs per game.

On paper, Bulldog pitchers should have some success throughout the series. Matt Miller, Logan Robbins, and Logan Bailey are expected to make starts on the mound in the series and have combined for a 1.69 ERA in 90.1 innings of work.

Game one is scheduled for a 6:30PM first pitch, while game two will begin at 2PM, and the series will conclude on Sunday with first pitch set for 1PM.

All three games can be heard on Sportstalk 97.7FM with the hall of famer, Dave Nitz on the call. The games will also be broadcast on CUSA.TV.

