Louisiana Tech (22-8, 7-2) finished the month of March on a strong note by winning two of three games over Florida International (13-16, 4-5) on Easter Weekend.

The 'Dogs finished the month of March with a 17-4 record and made a strong statement to the rest of Conference USA that they will be a force to be reckoned with every weekend.

The series got off to a rocky start on Thursday night thanks to a potent FIU lineup that collected 15 hits in a 9-7 win over the 'Dogs.

The nine runs allowed by Tech pitchers was a season high.

Tech trailed by five runs in the eighth inning before scoring six runs to take a 7-6 lead into the ninth inning.

The Bulldogs were unable to hold that lead and ultimately fell by two runs.

Matt Miller got the start for the Bulldogs and allowed six runs on ten hits in five innings of work.

Casey Sullivan, appearing in only his third game of 2018, tossed three scoreless innings of relief for Tech.

Parker Bates had two hits, including his first home-run of the season in the defeat.

Friday night, with its back up against the wall, Tech picked up a 7-6 victory to even the series.

Logan Robbins tossed six innings of three-run ball in picking up his sixth victory of 2018. Robbins is now 24-0 in his collegiate career.

Tyler Follis tossed the final three innings of the game and notched his first save of 2018. In 28.2 innings of work, Follis has allowed only two earned runs, good for a 0.63 ERA.

Tanner Huddleston carried the Bulldogs offensively in the victory. The power hitting Huddleston, hit two three-run home runs and had a career-high six RBI. Huddleston now has five home runs and 25 RBI on the year.

On Saturday afternoon, the Bulldogs needed a win in order to remain atop the Conference USA standings.

Logan Bailey got the start on the mound and put together a masterful outing in leading the Bulldogs to a 3-0 win.

Bailey tossed six scoreless innings while striking out six to pick up his fourth win of the season. The outing lowered his era to a gaudy 2.11.

Kyle Griffen and Kent Hasler combined to throw the final three innings and preserve the shutout.

Griffen has yet to allow an earned run in 17.1 innings of work in 2018, and Hasler earned his fifth save of the year in the win.

Mason Mallard and Steele Netterville led the offensive charge, each hitting a solo home run in the win.

Sitting at 7-2 in conference play, the Bulldogs remain in first place in the league standings, one-half game ahead of second place Southern Miss.

With seven weekend series in the books, the 'Dogs have yet to drop a series and have not lost two games in a row all season.

Next up for the Bulldogs is a short road trip to Grambling on Tuesday night before hosting Little Rock on Wednesday night.

The 'Dogs will then resume conference play next weekend when they travel to San Antonio to take on UTSA.

Stay tuned to BleedTechBlue.com for the best Louisiana Tech baseball coverage throughout the 2018 season. Join us for a FREE 100-day trial by using the promo code: BTB100. Offer expires April 14th.