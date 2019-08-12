Throughout the summer, BleedTechBlue.com will take a look at former Bulldog Baseball players that are playing affiliated professional baseball.

The most well-known former Bulldog, Phil Maton, is currently in the minor leagues in the Cleveland Indians organization. Maton was traded to the Indians on July 12th. Let’s take a look at his numbers:

· 24.1 IP, 0-0, 7.77 ERA, 34 hits allowed, 6 BB, 20 K, .321 OPP BA, and 1.64 WHIP in MLB (In Triple-A Maton has thrown 29.1 innings, 2-2, 2.76 ERA, 5 saves, 22 hits allowed, 10 BB, 47 K, .214 OPP BA, and 1.09 WHIP)

Elsewhere, six other former Bulldogs are currently playing minor league baseball. Phillip Diehl, Braden Bristo, Nate Harris, Brent Diaz, Mason Mallard, and David Leal make up the group. Let’s take a look at the level of each player and how they are performing to this point:

· Diehl (Triple-A, Colorado Rockies): 48.2 IP, 2-1, 5.77 ERA, 48 hits allowed, 16 BB, 51 K, .259 OPP BA, and 1.32 WHIP

· Bristo (Double-A, New York Yankees): 54 IP, 4-1, 2.67 ERA, 41 hits allowed, 18 BB, 67 K, .217 OPP BA, and 1.09 WHIP (Bristo has made eight appearances in Double-A)

· Harris (High-A, Colorado Rockies): 76.1 IP, 3-5, 5.31 ERA, 99 hits allowed, 16 BB, 67 K, .312 OPP BA, and 1.51 WHIP

· Diaz (Low-A, Milwaukee Brewers): .247 BA, .367 OBP, .370 SLG %, 28 BB, 43 strikeouts, 2 home runs, and 21 RBI

· Mallard (Class A Short Season, Tampa Bay Rays): .276 BA, .364 OBP, .343 SLG %, 12 BB, 22 strikeouts, 0 home runs, and 11 RBI

· Leal (Rookie, Oakland Athletics): 28 IP, 4-0, 1.93 ERA, 18 hits allowed, 2 BB, 36 K, .178 OPP BA, and 0.71 WHIP

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $1! You will receive premium access through October! Offer expires soon! We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech athletics!

Promo Code: LTBlue