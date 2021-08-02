Diamond Dogs MLB/MILB Update | August 2, 2021
Throughout the summer, BleedTechBlue.com will take a look at former Bulldog Baseball players that are playing affiliated professional baseball.
The most well-known former Bulldog, Phil Maton, is currently pitching in the big leagues for the Houston Astros.
Maton was traded to the Astros on Friday at the MLB Trade Deadline:
Maton is in his 5th season in MLB. Let’s take a look at his numbers in 2021:
- 40 appearances, 2-0, 43.1 IP, 4.36 ERA, 21 ER, 38 hits allowed, 20 BB, 64 K
Maton did not allow a run in his first two appearances for the Astros over the weekend.
Elsewhere, six other former Bulldogs are currently playing minor league baseball. Phillip Diehl, Braden Bristo, Nate Harris, Brent Diaz, David Leal, Kent Hasler, and Parker Bates make up the group. Let’s take a look at the level of each player and how they are performing to this point:
Phillip Diehl (AAA, Cincinnati Reds)
- 33 appearances, 2-1, 33 IP, 2.45 ERA, 9 ER, 28 hits allowed, 6 BB, 48 K
Braden Bristo (AAA, New York Yankees)
- 25 appearances, 5-1, 34.1 IP, 4.19 ERA, 16 ER , 23 hits allowed, 20 BB, 40 K
Brent Diaz (AA, Milwaukee Brewers)
- 40 GP, 28/118, .237 avg, .343 OBP, .381 SLG, 4 HR, 21 RBI, 11 BB, 42 K
Nate Harris (AA, Colorado Rockies)
- 16 appearances, 0-1, 44 IP, 8.39 ERA, 41 ER, 63 hits allowed, 20 BB, 41 K
David Leal (A+, Oakland Athletics)
- 13 appearances (9 starts), 1-5, 51.1 IP, 5.08 ERA, 29 ER, 58 hits allowed, 6 BB, 63 K
Kent Hasler (A, Milwaukee Brewers)
- 16 appearances, 1-1, 2 saves, 21.2 IP, 3.32 ERA, 8 ER, 15 hits allowed, 13 BB, 39 K
Parker Bates (A, Kansas City Royals) hasn't made his MILB debut yet.
