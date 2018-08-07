Throughout the summer, BleedTechBlue.com will take a look at former Bulldog Baseball players that are playing affiliated professional baseball.

The most well-known former Bulldog, Phil Maton, is currently in the big leagues with the San Diego Padres. Let’s take a look at his numbers:

30.2 IP, 0-2, 3.23 ERA, 30 hits allowed, 14 BB, 30 strikeouts, .254 OPP BA, and 1.43 WHIP

Elsewhere, six other former Bulldogs are currently playing minor league baseball. Adam Atkins, Braden Bristo, Phillip Diehl, Raphael Gladu, Nate Harris, and Brent Diaz make up the group. Let’s take a look at the level of each player and how they are playing to this point:

Atkins (High-A, New York Mets): 50.1 IP, 3-3, 2.50 ERA, 38 hits allowed, 15 BB, 54 strikeouts, .208 OPP BA, and 1.05 WHIP

Diehl (Double-A, New York Yankees): 61 IP, 2-3, 2.80 ERA, 43 hits allowed, 17 BB, 92 strikeouts, .198 OPP BA, 4 saves, and 0.98 WHIP (Diehl was promoted to Double-A on July 15th and has a 1.46 ERA in 12.1 innings pitched.)

Bristo (High-A, New York Yankees): 45.1 IP, 0-4, 1.99 ERA, 36 hits allowed, 18 BB, 58 strikeouts, .217 OPP BA, 7 saves, and 1.19 WHIP (Bristo was promoted to High-A on July 31st)

Harris (Low-A, Colorado Rockies): 55.2 IP, 2-1, 3.88 ERA, 58 hits allowed, 6 BB, 57 strikeouts, .260 OPP BA, and 1.15 WHIP

Gladu (High-A, New York Mets): .262 BA, .309 OBP, .366 SLG %, 20 BB, 51 strikeouts, 3 home runs, 37 RBI, and 13 stolen bases (Gladu has played 17 games in High-A and is hitting .206 with two home runs, but is currently on the 7-day DL)

Diaz (Low-A, Milwaukee Brewers): .170 BA, .281 OBP, .358 SLG %, 8 BB, 17 strikeouts, 3 home runs, and 11 RBI

We will continue to monitor the Bulldogs in the minor and major leagues throughout the entirety of the summer. Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for the most in-depth Louisiana Tech coverage around.