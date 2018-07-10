Throughout the summer, BleedTechBlue.com will take a look at former Bulldog Baseball players that are playing affiliated professional baseball.

The most well-known former Bulldog, Phil Maton, is currently in the big leagues with the San Diego Padres. Let’s take a look at his numbers:

17.2 IP, 0-0, 1.53 ERA, 20 hits allowed, 8 BB, 18 strikeouts, .286 OPP BA, and 1.58 WHIP

Elsewhere, six other former Bulldogs are currently playing minor league baseball. Adam Atkins, Braden Bristo, Phillip Diehl, Raphael Gladu, Nate Harris, and Brent Diaz make up the group. Let’s take a look at the level of each player and how they are playing to this point:

Atkins (High-A, New York Mets): 40.1 IP, 1-2, 2.45 ERA, 29 hits allowed, 13 BB, 40 strikeouts, .201 OPP BA, and 1.04 WHIP

Diehl (High-A, New York Yankees): 46.2 IP, 1-2, 3.28 ERA, 36 hits allowed, 12 BB, 74 strikeouts, .212 OPP BA, 3 saves, and 1.03 WHIP

Bristo (Low-A, New York Yankees): 35.1 IP, 0-4, 1.27 ERA, 26 hits allowed, 11 BB, 44 strikeouts, .203 OPP BA, 6 saves, and 1.05 WHIP

Harris (Low-A, Colorado Rockies): 38.2 IP, 2-1, 4.19 ERA, 45 hits allowed, 4 BB, 39 strikeouts, .281 OPP BA, and 1.27 WHIP

Gladu (Low-A, New York Mets): .275 BA, .323 OBP, .366 SLG %, 16 BB, 41 strikeouts, 1 home run, 25 RBI, and 12 stolen bases

Diaz (Low-A, Milwaukee Brewers): .158 BA, .277 OBP, .421 SLG %, 7 BB, 14 strikeouts, 3 home runs, and 8 RBI

We will continue to monitor the Bulldogs in the minor and major leagues throughout the entirety of the summer. Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for the most in-depth Louisiana Tech coverage around.