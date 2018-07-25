Throughout the summer, BleedTechBlue.com will take a look at former Bulldog Baseball players that are playing affiliated professional baseball.

The most well-known former Bulldog, Phil Maton, is currently in the big leagues with the San Diego Padres. Let’s take a look at his numbers:

25.1 IP, 0-0, 2.84 ERA, 26 hits allowed, 12 BB, 26 strikeouts, .263 OPP BA, and 1.50 WHIP

Elsewhere, six other former Bulldogs are currently playing minor league baseball. Adam Atkins, Braden Bristo, Phillip Diehl, Raphael Gladu, Nate Harris, and Brent Diaz make up the group. Let’s take a look at the level of each player and how they are playing to this point:

Atkins (High-A, New York Mets): 43.1 IP, 2-3, 2.70 ERA, 34 hits allowed, 13 BB, 44 strikeouts, .215 OPP BA, and 1.08 WHIP

Diehl (Double-A, New York Yankees): 53.2 IP, 2-2, 2.85 ERA, 39 hits allowed, 14 BB, 85 strikeouts, .202 OPP BA, 3 saves, and 0.99 WHIP (Diehl was promoted to Double-A on July 15th and has a 0.00 ERA in five innings.)

Bristo (Low-A, New York Yankees): 40.1 IP, 0-4, 2.01 ERA, 32 hits allowed, 12 BB, 52 strikeouts, .216 OPP BA, 6 saves, and 1.09 WHIP

Harris (Low-A, Colorado Rockies): 45 IP, 2-1, 4.20 ERA, 52 hits allowed, 4 BB, 44 strikeouts, .281 OPP BA, and 1.24 WHIP

Gladu (High-A, New York Mets): .261 BA, .309 OBP, .370 SLG %, 19 BB, 48 strikeouts, 3 home run, 35 RBI, and 13 stolen bases (Gladu has played 12 games in High-A and is hitting .171 with two home runs.)

Diaz (Low-A, Milwaukee Brewers): .174 BA, .298 OBP, .391 SLG %, 8 BB, 15 strikeouts, 3 home runs, and 10 RBI (Currently on 7-day DL)

We will continue to monitor the Bulldogs in the minor and major leagues throughout the entirety of the summer. Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for the most in-depth Louisiana Tech coverage around.