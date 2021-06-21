Diamond Dogs MLB/MILB Update | June 21, 2021

Throughout the summer, BleedTechBlue.com will take a look at former Bulldog Baseball players that are playing affiliated professional baseball.

The most well-known former Bulldog, Phil Maton, is currently pitching in the big leagues for the Cleveland Indians. Maton is in his 5th season in MLB. Let’s take a look at his numbers in 2021:

- 24 appearances (1 start), 2-0, 27.2 IP, 5.86 ERA, 18 ER, 28 hits allowed, 10 BB, 44 K

Elsewhere, six other former Bulldogs are currently playing minor league baseball. Phillip Diehl, Braden Bristo, Nate Harris, Brent Diaz, David Leal, and Kent Hasler make up the group. Let’s take a look at the level of each player and how they are performing to this point:

LHP Phillip Diehl (AAA, Cincinnati Reds)

- 19 appearances, 1-0, 19 IP, 2.37 ERA, 5 ER, 15 hits allowed, 3 BB, 25 K

RHP Braden Bristo (AAA, New York Yankees)

- 13 appearances, 4-0, 19 IP, 0.47 ERA, 4 hits allowed, 10 BB, 20 K

C Brent Diaz (AA, Milwaukee Brewers)

- 17 GP, 10/43, .233 avg, .365 OBP, .349 SLG, 1 HR, 9 RBI, 7 BB, 19 K

RHP Nate Harris (AA, Colorado Rockies)

- 8 appearances, 0-0, 18 IP, 8.50 ERA, 17 ER, 28 hits allowed, 7 BB, 18 K

LHP David Leal (A+, Oakland Athletics)

- 8 appearances (5 starts), 1-1, 31 IP, 3.77 ERA, 13 ER, 32 hits allowed, 2 BB, 34 K

RHP Kent Hasler (A, Milwaukee Brewers)

- 6 appearances, 0-0, 8.2 IP, 5.19 ERA, 5 ER, 8 hits allowed, 5 BB, 16 K

Both Diehl and Bristo are knocking on the door of being called up to the big leagues.

Diehl has spent time in MLB in 2019 and 2020 with the Colorado Rockies. The left-hander has made 16 career appearances at the big league level.

The 2021 MLB Draft is upcoming on July 11-13 where names like Parker Bates, Taylor Young, Hunter Wells, and Jonathan Fincher are hoping to hear their names called.

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Diamond Dogs baseball.