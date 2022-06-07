Diamond Dogs MLB/MILB Update | June 7, 2022

Throughout the summer, BleedTechBlue.com will take a look at former Bulldog Baseball players that are playing affiliated professional baseball.

The most well-known former Bulldog, Phil Maton, is currently pitching in the big leagues for the Houston Astros. Maton is in his 6th season in MLB. Let’s take a look at his numbers in 2022:

- 24 appearances, 0-1, 23.2 IP, 3.04 ERA, 8 ER, 23 hits allowed, 7 BB, 16 K

Elsewhere, six other former Bulldogs are currently playing minor league baseball. Phillip Diehl, Braden Bristo, Kent Hasler, Brent Diaz, David Leal, and Parker Bates make up the group. Let’s take a look at the level of each player and how they are performing to this point:

LHP Phillip Diehl (AAA, Cincinnati Reds)

- 14 appearances, 1-1, 12.1 IP, 5.84 ERA, 8 ER, 9 hits allowed, 3 BB, 16 K (Diehl has 5 big-league appearances with the Reds this season)

RHP Braden Bristo (AAA, New York Yankees)

- 15 appearances, 0-2, 20 IP, 5.85 ERA, 13 ER, 18 hits allowed, 15 BB, 27 K

RHP Kent Hasler (AAA, Milwaukee Brewers)

- 15 appearances, 3-0, 18.2 IP, 2.41 ERA, 5 ER, 13 hits allowed, 9 BB, 27 K

C Brent Diaz (AA, Milwaukee Brewers)

- 27 GP, 20/88, .227 AVG, .327 OBP, .489 SLG, 6 HR, 19 RBI, 9 BB, 26 K

LHP David Leal (AA, Oakland Athletics)

- 9 appearances (6 starts), 2-2, 46.2 IP, 2.89 ERA, 15 ER, 37 hits allowed, 8 BB, 46 K

OF Parker Bates (AA, Kansas City Royals)

- 29 GP, 16/88, .182 AVG, .273 OBP, .295 SLG, 2 HR, 11 RBI, 9 BB 32 K

---

