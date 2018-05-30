Throughout the summer, BleedTechBlue.com will take a look at former Bulldog Baseball players that are playing affiliated professional baseball.

The most well-known former Bulldog, Phil Maton, is currently in the big leagues with the San Diego Padres. Let’s take a look at his numbers:

16 IP, 0-0, 0.56 ERA, 16 hits allowed, 7 BB, 17 strikeouts, .262 OPP BA, and 1.44 WHIP (Currently on 10-day DL with a lat strain)

Elsewhere, six other former Bulldogs are currently playing minor league baseball. Adam Atkins, Braden Bristo, Phillip Diehl, Raphael Gladu, Nate Harris, and Brent Diaz make up the group. Let’s take a look at the level of each player and how they are playing to this point:

Atkins (High-A, New York Mets): 25.1 IP, 1-1, 2.49 ERA, 20 hits allowed, 10 BB, 25 strikeouts, .213 OPP BA, and 1.18 WHIP

Diehl (High-A, New York Yankees): 27.1 IP, 1-1, 3.62 ERA, 24 hits allowed, 7 BB, 32 strikeouts, .235 OPP BA, 3 saves, and 1.13 WHIP

Bristo (Low-A, New York Yankees): 18 IP, 0-2, 1.00 ERA, 14 hits allowed, 5 BB, 18 strikeouts, .212 OPP BA, and 1.06 WHIP

Harris (Low-A, Colorado Rockies): 19 IP, 0-0, 3.79 ERA, 21 hits allowed, 3 BB, 28 strikeouts, .276 OPP BA, and 1.26 WHIP

Gladu (Low-A, New York Mets): .272 BA, .333 OBP, .347 SLG %, 11 BB, 31 strikeouts, 0 home runs, 18 RBI, and 8 stolen bases

Diaz (Low-A, Milwaukee Brewers): .150 BA, .280 OBP, .450 SLG %, 4 BB, 6 strikeouts, 2 home runs, and 3 RBI (Currently on 7-day DL)

We will continue to monitor the Bulldogs in the minor and major leagues throughout the entirety of the summer. Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for the most in-depth Louisiana Tech coverage around.