Throughout the summer, BleedTechBlue.com has taken a look at former Bulldog Baseball players that are playing affiliated professional baseball.

The most well-known former Bulldog, Phil Maton, is currently in the big leagues with the San Diego Padres. Let’s take a look at his numbers:

43.1 IP, 0-2, 3.95 ERA, 45 hits allowed, 21 BB, 50 strikeouts, .265 OPP BA, and 1.52 WHIP

Elsewhere, six other former Bulldogs have wrapped up their minor league baseball seasons. Adam Atkins, Braden Bristo, Phillip Diehl, Raphael Gladu, Nate Harris, and Brent Diaz make up the group. Let’s take a look at the level of each player and how each performed in 2018:

Atkins (Double-A, New York Mets): 62.1 IP, 3-3, 2.31 ERA, 47 hits allowed, 20 BB, 68 strikeouts, .206 OPP BA, and 1.07 WHIP

Diehl (Double-A, New York Yankees): 75.1 IP, 2-3, 2.51 ERA, 55 hits allowed, 23 BB, 108 strikeouts, .204 OPP BA, 4 saves, and 1.04 WHIP

Bristo (High-A, New York Yankees): 54.2 IP, 0-4, 2.14 ERA, 47 hits allowed, 25 BB, 63 strikeouts, .230 OPP BA, 7 saves, and 1.32 WHIP

Harris (Low-A, Colorado Rockies): 70 IP, 2-1, 3.86 ERA, 76 hits allowed, 7 BB, 81 strikeouts, .269 OPP BA, and 1.19 WHIP

Gladu (High-A, New York Mets): .261 BA, .307 OBP, .364 SLG %, 20 BB, 51 strikeouts, 3 home runs, 37 RBI, and 14 stolen bases

Diaz (Low-A, Milwaukee Brewers): .194 BA, .310 OBP, .347 SLG %, 12 BB, 22 strikeouts, 3 home runs, and 13 RBI

Of the six Bulldogs that are currently in the minor leagues, four saw promotions. Adam Atkins and Phil Diehl were both promoted to double-a while Braden Bristo and Raphael Gladu were promoted to high-a over the course of the season.

