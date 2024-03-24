Louisiana Tech (20-6, 3-0) opened CUSA play with a 3-game sweep over Jacksonville State (9-14, 0-3).

Let's take a look at how it happened.

Game 1 | McConnell, Corona, & Bates lead Tech to 12-8 win in series opener

WIN | Luke Nichols (3-0) LOSS | Will Baker (1-1)

After a rainout on Friday night, Louisiana Tech and Jacksonville State finally got the 3-game weekend series started up at 1 PM on Saturday afternoon.

The Bulldogs came out hot offensively with Cole McConnell and Jorge Corona each connecting on a 2-run home-run in Tech's 4-run first inning.

Leading 5-1 in the 5th inning, Tech put the game away with 7 runs in the frame.

Logan McLeod drove in 2 with a single to right field. Dalton Davis had a 2-strike, 2-run single to left field to make it 9-1 Bulldogs. Ethan Bates then followed Davis with his 6th home run of the season, a 3-run shot to right field to make it 12-1 Bulldogs.

Jacksonville State would add 7 runs over the final 4 innings of the contest but never really came close to threatening for a comeback win.

Luke Nichols earned his 3rd win of the season after firing 5.1 innings of 3-run ball on the mound. The left-hander struck out 2.

Sam Brodersen and Ethan Bates combined to strike out 3 hitters over the final 2 innings.

Game 2 | Smith solid, McConnell & Bates carry Bulldogs to doubleheader sweep in 9-4 win

WIN | Reed Smith (2-2) LOSS | Jackson Sleeper (0-2)

Cole McConnell opened game 2 in the exact same fashion that he opened game 1, which was with a 2-run home-run to right field to give the Bulldogs an early 2-0 lead.

McConnell would connect on his 2nd home-run of the game in the 3rd inning with another 2-run shot to right field.

Two hitters later Ethan Bates connected on a 2-run shot to give Tech a 6-0 lead.

Leading 6-3 in the 5th inning, McConnell stepped to the plate and hit his 3rd home-run of the game to right-center and extend Tech's lead out to 7-3.

Logan McLeod would drive in 2 runs in the 6th for Tech's final 2 runs of the game and to make the score 9-4.

Reed Smith got the start on the mound in game 2 of the doubleheader and was solid. The right-hander allowed 3 earned runs in 5 innings of work while striking out 5 Gamecock hitters.

Grant Hubka came on to throw the final 3 innings of scoreless relief and earn his 1st save of the season.

Game 3 | Swistak, Brodersen, & Bates carry Bulldogs to 5-1 win over Jax State to sweep series

WIN | Turner Swistak (4-0) LOSS | Austin Cornelius (1-2) SAVE | Ethan Bates (7)

The trio of Turner Swistak, Sam Brodersen, and Ethan Bates combined to limit Jacksonville State to 1 run on Sunday afternoon.

Swistak earned his 4th win of the season after allowing only 1 earned run in 5 innings of work.

Brodersen entered in the 6th inning and was dynamic in 2 innings of relief work. The right-hander struck out 5.

Bates closed it down for his 7th save of the season with scoreless frames in the 8th and 9th innings.

Offensively, Bates drove in Tech's first run of the game a single to left field to score Kasten Furr in the 1st inning.

Grant Comeaux drove in 2 more runs later in the 1st inning to make it 3-0 Bulldogs.

Tech added 2 additional runs in the 4th inning on a triple from Furr and single from Cole McConnell.

Tech collected 10 hits on the afternoon and did not strike out 1 time.

Key Performers this Weekend

Swistak | 5 IP, ER, 4 K

Smith | 5 IP, 3 ER, 5 K

Nichols | 5.1 IP, 2 ER, 4 K

Hubka | 3 IP, 0 ER, 4 K

Broderson | 3 IP, 0 ER, 7 K

Furr | 4/9 (.444), BB, HBP, 3B, 6 R

McConnell | 6/12 (.500), 4 HR, 8 RBI

Bates | 4/11 (.364), 2 HR, 6 RBI

Myers | 6/13 (.462) 2 2B

Comeaux | 5/11 (.455), 2B, 2 RBI

---

Up Next

March 26th - vs ULM - 4 PM first pitch on ESPN+/SportsTalk 97.7 FM

---

