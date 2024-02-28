Louisiana Tech (8-0) was clicking on all cylinders Wednesday night on its way to a 13-4 win over McNeese (4-5).

RECAP

The Bulldogs got off to a quick start in the first inning when Cole McConnell doubled and Dalton Davis drove him in to take an early 1-0 lead.

Tech would add two more runs in the second inning on a 2-out, 2-RBI triple from McConnell to extend the lead to 3-0.

Kasten Furr led off the 4th inning with a long home-run to left field to make it 4-0 Bulldogs.

Jorge Corona, Mike Ballard, and Grant Comeaux would add run-scoring singles later in the frame to blow it open and give Tech a 7-0 lead.

Leading 11-4 in the 9th inning, Logan McLeod joined the fun with a 2-RBI triple to right field to extend the lead out to 13-4.

Caden Copeland (2-0) got the start on the mound and was fantastic yet again. The left-hand did not allow a run in 4 innings of work while striking out 5.

Greg Martinez, Ryan Harland, and Nate Crider combined to strike out 7 over the final 5 innings of the game.

Seven Bulldogs collected multiple hits in a game that Tech racked up a season-high 20. It was the first time since May 18th of last season that the Bulldogs have collected 20 hits in a game.

KEY PERFORMERS

Kasten Furr | 3/6, HR, 2 RBI

Cole McConnell | 3/4, 2 2B, 3B, 2 BB, 2 RBI

Jorge Corona | 3/6, RBI

Mike Ballard | 3/3, 3 BB, 2 RBI

Grant Comeaux | 2/5, 2 RBI

Logan McLeod | 3B, 2 RBI

Caden Copeland | 4 IP, 0 ER, 5 K

Nate Crider | 1 IP, 0 ER, 1 K

UP NEXT

March 1 - vs Army - 6 PM first pitch on the D1Baseball Network/SportsTalk 97.7 FM

March 2 - vs Creighton - 1 PM first pitch on the D1Baseball Network/SportsTalk 97.7 FM

March 3 - vs Air Force - 4 PM first pitch on the D1Baseball Network/SportsTalk 97.7 FM

---

