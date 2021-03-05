BleedTechBlue - Diamond Dogs return home for 3-game set with McNeese

Louisiana Tech (4-3) will be back in action this weekend when McNeese (5-3) comes to J.C. Love Field.

The Bulldogs will be looking to rebound from a 7-2 loss at UL-Lafayette Tuesday night.

McNeese has won five consecutive games, including a 4-3 win over UL-Lafayette Wednesday night in Lake Charles.

Game Times

Friday - 6 PM

Saturday - 2 PM

Sunday - 1 PM

All three games can be streamed on CUSA.tv (subscription required). Dave Nitz will have the radio call on SportsTalk 99.3 FM.

Pitching Probables

Friday - LA Tech LHP Jonathan Fincher (1-0, 2.00) vs McNeese LHP Will Dion (1-1, 3.21)

Saturday - LA Tech RHP Ryan Jennings (1-0, 1.93) vs McNeese RHP Ty Abraham (0-0, 0.00)

Sunday - LA Tech RHP Jarret Whorff (1-1, 3.38) vs McNeese RHP Christian Vega (0-0, 2.89)

Players to Watch for LA Tech

OF Phillip Matulia -- .500, 2 HR, 8 RBI

OF Parker Bates -- .414, 2 HR, 10 RBI

OF Steele Netterville -- .346, 2 HR, 9 RBI

Players to Watch for McNeese

OF Clayton Rasbeary -- .548, 8 RBI

OF Payton Harden -- .323, 3 RBI

IF Nate Fisbeck -- .300, 3 RBI

Louisiana Tech will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 1:30 PM Friday afternoon to officially open the new J.C. Love Field.

