Louisiana Tech (39-19) fought off elimination last night against Florida International (26-28) and beat the Panthers 7-5.

The Bulldogs got strong pitching performances from both Logan Bailey and Kent Hasler in the win.

While Bailey's line might not look as good in the box score, the left-hander left with a 3-2 lead in the sixth inning. Overall, Bailey pitched 5.1 innings and allowed four earned runs to earn a no decision.

Kent Hasler entered in the sixth inning for Bailey and would finish the game for Tech. Although Hasler was shaky early on, he settled down and earned his third win of the season to keep Tech alive.

Hasler pitched 3.2 innings, allowed one earned run, and struck out four.

Offensively, the Bulldogs were led by their catalyst, Hunter Wells. Wells, a first team all-conference selection, went 4-5 on the night with three RBI.

In fact, Wells set the program record for most hits in a season with 90. The previous record was held by Jay Adcock (1980) and Raphael Gladu (2017).

Tech also set a program record with 100 hit by pitches for the season which breaks the 2017 record of 99.

The Bulldogs will now wait for the result of the FAU/Rice game to find out their next opponent. Tech will then do battle with the loser at 4PM this afternoon.

