Louisiana Tech (41-15, 18-6) swept a 3-game series at Liberty (22-32, 11-13) over the last two days to clinch the Conference USA regular season championship.

Let's take a look at how it happened.

Game 1 | Myers late infield single lifts Bulldogs to 4-3 victory on Friday night

WIN | Sam Brodersen (7-1) LOSS | Trey Cooper (1-2) SAVE | Ethan Bates (15)

Louisiana Tech got on the board first in the series with a solo home-run by Kasten Furr in the 3rd inning.

The Flames scored a trio of runs in the 4th inning off of Tech starter Reed Smith to take a 3-1 lead.

Trailing 3-1 in the 6th inning Tech scored a pair of runs on a groundout by Grant Comeaux and an error by Liberty first baseman John Simmons to allow another run and tie the game at 3.

With the game tied at 3 in the 9th inning, Adarius Myers executed a swinging bunt to perfection to score Ethan Bates and give the Bulldogs a 4-3 lead.

Bates would retire the Flames in the 9th inning for his 15th save of the season.

Sam Brodersen earned his 7th win of the season after tossing 3 scoreless innings and striking out 3.

Game 2 | Bulldogs explode for 4 runs in the 11th inning to earn 12-8 win to clinch the series

WIN | Connor Nation (4-0) LOSS | Cale Bolton (2-2)

Louisiana Tech saw itself jump out to an early 4-0 lead after a Dalton Davis 2-run single and Jorge Corona 2-run home-run.

Leading 4-2 in the 6th, Tech widened the gap. Cole McConnell & Ethan Bates each drove in runs with run-scoring hits to stretch Tech's lead out to 6-2.

Following Bates, Corona connected on his 2nd home-run of the game to make Tech's lead 8-2.

After Liberty scored 6 runs in the 8th and 9th innings, Tech would need to respond.

Lane Burroughs club did just as they've done all year.

Adarius Myers delivered a 2-run double to centerfield to give Tech a 10-8 lead in the 11th inning.

Two hitters later Kasten Furr drove in 2 more runs with a single and stretched the lead out to 12-8.

Sam Brodersen would toss a 1-2-3 11th inning on the mound to secure the series in favor of the Bulldogs.

Game 3 | Hubka, Swistak fantastic as Tech sweeps Liberty with 10-1 victory

WIN | Grant Hubka (4-0) LOSS | Bryce Dolby (0-4) SAVE | Turner Swistak (1)

Louisiana Tech had its first 4 hitters reach base in game two of the doubleheader and were off to the races scoring 3 runs in the first inning.

Leading 5-1 in the 6th inning, Tech blew it open. Ethan Bates, Jorge Corona, and Mike Ballard all delivered run-scoring hits in succession to stretch Tech's lead out to 9-1.

The Bulldogs would add another in the 8th inning for good measure to make it 10-1.

Grant Hubka got the start on the mound and was fantastic. The right-hander allowed 1 earned run in 5 innings of work while striking out 7.

Turner Swistak tossed the final 4 innings and did not allow the Flames to cross home plate while striking out 4.

Conference USA Tournament 2024

Louisiana Tech will be the #1 seed in the Conference USA Tournament in Ruston, LA next week.

---

