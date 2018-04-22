After losing its first Conference USA series of the year last weekend, Louisiana Tech (29-13, 13-5) bounced back in a big way by going on the road and sweeping Marshall (17-20, 5-13).

Not only did the Bulldogs sweep the Thundering Herd, Tech thoroughly dominated the series outscoring Marshall 37-11.

Tech opened the series on Friday afternoon with a 15-2 victory.

In the win, Tech pounded out 15 hits and walked 12 times.

Tanner Huddleston led Tech with three hits, one of which included his sixth home run on the season.

Freshman second baseman, Taylor Young, also had a career day reaching base in all six plate appearances.

On the mound, Matt Miller bounced back after a couple of rough outings and gave the Bulldogs five innings of one-run ball to earn his fourth win of the season.

Ben Stiglets tossed the final four innings to earn his first save of the 2018 campaign.

Saturday afternoon saw the Bulldogs face a 4-0 deficit in the 7th inning before scoring 10 runs in the final three innings to win 10-6.

It was another productive day at the plate with the Bulldogs piling up 11 hits and walking 9 times.

Huddleston had another nice day at the plate with two hits, including the game tying hit in the 7th inning. He also had three RBI on the afternoon.

Parker Bates and Cole Warken each collected three hits in the win as well.

On the mound, Logan Robbins didn't have his best stuff but battled to give the 'Dogs five innings of three-run ball.

Tyler Follis picked up the win in relief, and Kyle Griffen tossed the final two innings to preserve the Tech win.

With a 9AM CT start on Sunday morning, sweeping the series would be no easy task for the Bulldogs.

With that said, Tech was up for the task and left no doubt in a 12-3 victory.

The Tech offense was sensational once again with 12 hits and four walks.

Hunter Wells ignited the offense from his leadoff spot throughout the morning getting on base four times and scoring three runs.

Logan Bailey continued to be rock solid on the mound tossing five innings of one-run ball to win his seventh game of the season.

Follis and Braxton Smith bridged the gap to Kent Hasler who closed out the game by striking out two in the final two innings.

Tech has now won five straight games, in all of which they have scored double digit runs. In fact, Tech has outscored its opponents 62-19 in the victories.

With its 13 wins in conference play, Tech now only needs four more victories to match their 2017 total with 12 games left.

The 'Dogs will be back in action on Tuesday night when they will host ULL at 6PM at J.C. Love Field. First pitch is set for 6PM.

Stay tuned to BleedTechBlue.com for the best Louisiana Tech baseball coverage throughout the season. You can join us for only $9.95 a month.