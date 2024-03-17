Game 1 | Diamond Dogs outlast Northwestern State 11-9 in wild game Friday night

WIN | Grant Hubka (1-0) LOSS | Adam Alexis (0-2) SAVE | Ethan Bates (4)

Northwestern State threw the first punch on Friday night when Daniel Burroway knocked in 2 with a single to give the Demons an early 2-0 lead in the first inning.

Tech responded in the bottom half of the frame when Ethan Bates hit a 3-run home-run to give the 'Dogs a 3-2 lead.

In the bottom half of the second inning, Tech would score 5 runs to take a commanding 8-2 lead. Kasten Furr, Cole McConnell, Dalton Davis, and Adarius Myers all had RBI in the inning.

That's when the Demons began to chip away. Chris Bertrand's squad scored 3 runs in the 4th inning to make it 8-5.

Trailing 9-6 in the 6th inning, Bo Willis hit a 3-run home-run to left field to tie the game at 9.

With the momentum seemingly taken away, Michael Ballard stepped to the plate with bases loaded in the bottom half of the 6th inning. The Florida native delivered a jam-shot 2-run single to give Tech an 11-9 lead.

Grant Hubka and Ethan Bates combined to shutout the Demons over the final 3 frames to earn the win.

Hubka was sensational out of the bullpen in earning his 1st win of the season. The right-hander did not allow a run in 2 innings of work.

Bates earned his 4th save of the season by getting the final 4 outs on 13 pitches.

Game 2 | McConnell's 2-run HR in the 7th inning propels Tech to 7-5 win to clinch series

WIN | Connor Nation (1-0) LOSS | Aidan Newton (0-2) SAVE | Ethan Bates (5)

Saturday afternoon was a back-and-forth affair between Louisiana Tech and Northwestern State.

With NSU leading 3-1 in the 2nd inning, Kasten Furr delivered a 2-run, 2-out single to left field to tie the game at 3.

Samuel Stephenson respond for the Demons in the top half of the 3rd inning with a solo home-run to left field to make it 4-3.

Trailing 4-3, Ethan Bates did what Ethan Bates does and drove in his 29th run of the season with a single to right field to tie the game at 4.

Trailing 5-4 in the 7th innning, Cole McConnell stepped to the plate with 1 runner on and 2 outs in the inning.

The Beaumont, TX native hit a 2-run home-run to centerfield to give Louisiana Tech the lead.

The 'Dogs would get a sacrifice fly from Michael Ballard in the 8th inning to stretch the lead out to 7-5.

Bates would toss the final 2 innings of scoreless relief to earn his 5th save of the season.

Ryan Harland, Nate Crider, and Connor Nation teamed up with Bates to only allow 2 run in 7.2 innings of work out of the bullpen.

Nation earned his first win of the season after allowing only 1 earned run in 3 innings of work. The left-hander struck out 4.

Game 3 | Bats were hot, Swistak solid in 15-5 victory over Northwestern State

WIN | Swistak (3-0) LOSS | Dylan Marionneaux (0-4)

Louisiana Tech scored early and often to finalize a sweep over Northwestern State on Sunday.

The 'Dogs got 3 runs in the 1st inning courtesy of a Dalton Davis 2-run home-run and an Ethan Bates solo shot.

The Bulldogs added 5 more runs in the 2nd inning with Cole McConnell, Ethan Bates, Jorge Corona, Michael Ballard, and Logan McLeod all having RBI in the frame.

After Demons tightened things up to 10-5, Tech scored 4 runs in the 6th inning to stretch the lead back out.

Dalton Davis delivered the big hit, a 2-run single to left center.

McConnell, Davis, Bates, and Corona combined to go 15/22 (.682) with 12 RBI in the win.

Turner Swistak earned his 3rd win of the season after tossing 5.1 innings and striking out 6.

Reed Smith tossed the final 2.2 innings without allowing a run and striking out 5.

Key Weekend Performers

Kasten Furr | 4/10 (.400), 3 RBI, 3 BB, 1 HBP

Cole McConnell | 5/13 (.385), 2B, HR, 6 RBI

Dalton Davis | 10/14 (.714), 2 2B, HR, 7 RBI

Ethan Bates | 6/12 (.500), 2 HR, 7 RBI, 3 BB,& 2 saves, 3.1 IP, 3 K

Jorge Corona | 4/9 (.444), 2 2B, BB, 3 RBI

Grant Hubka | W, 2 IP, 0 ER, 2 K

Connor Nation | W, 3 IP, 1 ER, 4 K

Reed Smith | 2.2 IP, 0 ER, 5 K

Up Next

March 19th - @ #2 LSU - 6:30 PM first pitch on SEC Network+SportsTalk 97.7 FM

March 13 - @ Nicholls State - 6 PM first pitch on ESPN+/SportsTalk 97.7 FM

