Louisiana Tech (38-18, 21-9) closed out the regular season in grand fashion with a sweep over Old Dominion (15-37, 7-22) at J.C. Love Field this weekend.

After winning a series agains Southern Miss last weekend, the Bulldogs avoided a let down against the Monarchs.

Thursday night, David Leal was outstanding throughout the evening leading Tech to an 11-3 victory.

In the win, Leal pitched seven innings while allowing only one earned run to capture his fourth win of the season.

Steele Netterville and Parker Bates led the Bulldogs’ offensive attack each hitting a home run and driving in four runs.

With a series victory on the line, Tech handed to ball to Matt Miller on Friday night.

Having struggled recently, Miller gave Tech five innings of two-run ball in Tech’s 11-8 win.

The win was Miller’s fifth of the season.

Netterville and Bates led the offensive attack once again when they each homered and combined to drive in five runs.

Needing a sweep to keep its at-large chances alive, Tech turned to Logan Bailey Saturday afternoon.

While Bailey did not factor in the decision after throwing four shutout innings, Tech would score three runs in the ninth inning to erase a two-run deficit and win 3-2.

Hunter Wells had three hits on the day including a two-run single to tie the game with two outs in the ninth innings.

Dalton Skelton would follow by hitting one off the wall in left field to drive in Wells for the game winning run.

Kent Hasler, pitching in his final home game as a Bulldog, tossed two scoreless innings in relief to earn the win.

Tech finishes the 2018 regular season with a program record 21 conference wins.

In the win, Tech earned the two seed in the Conference USA tournament that will begin Wednesday, May 23rd in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Tech will take on the seventh-seeded Rice Owls at 12:30PM Wednesday afternoon.

For up to the minute, Conference USA Tournament coverage, join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics!