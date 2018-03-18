Louisiana Tech (15-6, 3-0) has played well throughout the early portion of 2018. Friday night would signal the beginnings of Conference USA play, and entering J.C. Love Field would be the Rice Owls (9-13, 0-3).

It's no secret, the Owls carry a national brand that has been built by head coach Wayne Graham and would test the unproven Bulldogs in every phase of the game.

Lane Burroughs' Bulldogs were up for the task. Tech defeated Rice in all three games to sweep the series and begin Conference USA play in grand fashion.

Friday night, Tech picked up an 8-2 victory behind 13 hits offensively and 7 strong innings from Matt Miller on the mound.

Dalton Skelton continued his hot play with two hits on the evening, including a two-run home-run in the first inning. The two hits would extend his hit streak to 11 games, which he would extend to 13 before the weekend was over.

Mason Mallard and Logan Bailey also connected on long home-runs for the Bulldogs.

As mentioned above, Matt Miller gave the 'Dogs another dynamite start on the mound. The right-hander went seven innings and allowed only three hits and one earned run.

Tyler Follis closed out the Tech win with three strikeouts in two innings of work.

Saturday, Tech and Rice would close out the series with a doubleheader that began at 1PM.

The 'Dogs offense would show up in a big way once again. The Bulldogs collected 12 hits in game one of the doubleheader, led by Dalton Skelton who had three.

Right-fielder, Mason Robinson connected on his first home-run of 2018 with a long three run shot that nearly hit the apartments in left field.

Logan Robbins was fantastic on the mound, as he has been all year, giving the Bulldogs six innings while allowing only three earned runs.

Braxton Smith tossed the final three innings of the 6-4 victory to collect his second save of 2018.

With a series victory in hand, Tech was looking for its second sweep in as many weekends. Tech would fight and claw its way to a 7-3 win.

The Bulldogs pounded out another 13 hits led by Taylor Young and Tanner Huddleston who each had three.

Mason Mallard also drove in two runs in the win.

On the mound, Logan Bailey gave the Bulldogs six solid innings while allowing only three earned runs.

He would give way to Kyle Griffen in the seventh inning, and Griffen would bring the Bulldogs home. Griffen tossed three shutout innings while striking out five.

For the weekend, Tech hitters went 38-104 (.365) at the plate and scored 21 runs against a very good Rice pitching staff.

On the mound, Louisiana Tech pitchers continued to dominate, but this weekend it was the relief pitching that really showed out. In eight innings of work, the Tech bullpen allowed only one earned run while striking out 11 Owl hitters.

Louisiana Tech will be back in action Tuesday night at Northwestern State, before hosting ULM Wednesday night. The 'Dogs will then travel to Birmingham, AL next weekend to take on UAB in Conference USA play.

