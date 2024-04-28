Louisiana Tech (33-13, 11-4) stayed hot with a sweep of Sam Houston State (24-20, 7-11) at JC Love Field this weekend.

Let's take a look at how it happened.

Game 1 | Smith, Hubka, Brodersen, and Bates combine to shutout Sam Houston State in 2-0 victory to open the series

WIN | Reed Smith (5-3) LOSS | Colton Atkinson (4-4) Save | Ethan Bates (13)

Friday night at the Love Shack was the epitome of a pitcher's duel.

Reed Smith and Colton Atkinson traded zeroes for the first half of the game.

Atkinson's lone blemish was allowing a Cole McConnell RBI single in the bottom of the 5th inning to give Tech a 1--0 lead.

McConnell would drive in his second run of the evening with a SAC fly in the 7th inning, which would be all the scoring the Bulldogs would need.

Smith was fantastic tossing 5.1 innings of scoreless baseball while allowing only 3 hits and striking out 5.

Grant Hubka got the final 2 outs of the 6th inning and sat down the Bearkats in the 7th as well. The right-hander struck out 3 in his 1.2 innings of work.

Lane Burroughs loves handing the ball to Sam Brodersen and Ethan Bates for the 8th and 9th inning, and that's exactly what he did.

The top relief duo in the country got the final 6 outs and sealed Tech's 31st win of the season.

Tech's pitching staff struck out 11 in the victory.

Game 2 | Chaos ensues late, but Bulldogs hang on for 5-4 victory to seal the series victory

WIN | Nate Crider (2-0) LOSS | Wyatt Tucker (3-2) SAVE | Ethan Bates (14)

Cole McConnell got Louisiana Tech off to a quick start offensively with a 2-run opposite field home-run in the 1st inning to give the 'Dogs a 2-0 lead.

From that point forward, runs would be hard to come by for both clubs. Well, earned runs that is.

Tech scored its next two runs of the unearned variety while its final run came on a Jorge Corona dash for home on a passed ball.

For Sam Houston State, the Bearkats struck for 3 runs in the 6th inning, all of the unearned variety.

Drama? Know what that is? You should've been at the Love Shack on Saturday.

With 2 outs in the top of the 8th inning, Walker Janek stepped to the plate for the Bearkats.

The future 1st round pick crushed an 0-0 slider from Sam Brodersen for a game-tying home-run.

But wait...Janek did not touch home plate after rounding the bases and was ruled out once the Bulldogs appealed the play. Chaos, Tech stays in front.

Ethan Bates would enter on the mound in the 9th inning and retire the Bearkats in order for his nation-leading 14th save of the season.

Game 3 | Myers walk-off 3-run HR propels Tech to 12-9 win and series sweep of Sam Houston State

WIN | Ethan Bates (2-1) LOSS | Ryan Peterson (1-2)

Runs were plentiful on Sunday afternoon, but the Bulldogs proved to have a little more juice in out-scoring the Bearkats for the sweep.

Sam Houston State put up a 5 spot on Turner Swistak in the 2nd inning to take an early lead.

In the bottom half of the frame, Tech responded with 5 runs of its own. Ethan Bates delivered a big 2-run single with 2 out to tie the game at 5.

With the game tied at 8 in the top of the 9th, Sam Houston State would get a run-scoring single from Jake Tatom to take a 9-8 lead.

in the bottom half of the 9th, Dalton Davis drove in Adarius Myers from second base to tie the game at 9.

After Ethan Bates tossed scoreless 10th inning on the mound, the Bulldogs needed a run for the walk-off victory and series sweep.

Jorge Corona singled with 1 out. Grant Comeaux then singled to centerfield with 2 outs to bring Myers to the plate.

AD took the first pitch he saw over the left field wall for his first home-run of the season and give the Bulldogs the series sweep.