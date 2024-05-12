Diamond Dogs sweep Western Kentucky to keep pace in CUSA race
Louisiana Tech (38-15, 15-6) swept Western Kentucky (32-19, 13-8) in a pivotal Conference USA series at JC Love Field this weekend.
Let's take a look at how it happened.
Game 1 | Bates walk-off HR propels Bulldogs to 9-7 victory in series opener
WIN | Sam Brodersen (5-1) LOSS | Mason Burns (2-3)
Friday night at the Love Shack was what makes college baseball so great.
The Hilltoppers struck first in the top of the first inning with a two-run home-run to right field by Blake Cavill.
In the bottom half of the first, Dalton Davis leadoff with his a solo jack to trim the lead to 2-1. Cole McConnell would score later in the frame when Michael Ballard grounded into a double play to tie the game at 2.
In the top half of the second, WKU responded when Caleb Marmo hit a three-run home-run to make it 5-2 Hilltoppers.
Trailing 6-2 in the 5th, Will Safford connected on his 7th home-run of the season to trim the deficit to 3.
After the Hilltoppers scored an additional run to make it 7-3, Michael Ballard hit a line shot two-run home-run to right centerfield to trim the Hilltoppers lead to 7-5.
Trailing 7-5 in the 9th, Louisiana Tech needed 2 to tie and 3 to win.
After Will Safford and Dalton Davis each got hits, Cole McConnell stepped to the plate with 1 out.
McConnell singled in Safford to bring Ethan Bates to the plate.
Mason Burns delivered a 3-2 hanging slider that Bates deposited over the wall in right field to give Tech a 9-7 walk-off win.
Reed Smith received a no-decision for Tech on the mound after allowing 6 earned runs in 4.1 innings of work. The right-hander struck out 5.
Ryan Harland was spectacular in relief. The left-hander allowed only 1 hit in 3.1 innings of scoreless work. It was Harland's longest outing of the season.
Game 2 | Nichols dynamite, offense slugs 5 home runs in 12-2 win to clinch the series
WIN | Luke Nichols (4-2) LOSS | Jacob Bimbi (4-2)
With a series victory on the line Louisiana Tech handed the ball to Luke Nichols on Saturday afternoon.
The left-hander delivered in a big way. Nichols tossed a 7-inning complete game and allowed only 2 earned runs on 5 hits and 1 walk.
Offensively, Tech trailed 2-0 heading into the 3rd inning and had seen 5 of its first 6 hitters retired by way of the strikeout.
Grant Comeaux got a first pitch fastball to leadoff the frame and lined it up the middle for a leadoff single.
Will Safford followed with a SAC bunt that was thrown down the right field line and allowed Comeaux to come all the way around to score.
After Kasten Furr's RBI single tied the game at 2, Dalton Davis connected on his 11th home-run of the season to give Tech a 4-2 lead.
Cole McConnell would make it back-to-back home runs with his 17th jack of the year.
Tech added 4 more runs in the 4th inning when Adarius Myers, Furr, and Davis all homered.
Safford would drive in 2 more runs in the 5th with a double to right centerfield.
Finally, a bases loaded walk for McConnell would get us to our final score of 12-2.
Game 3 | Bulldogs explode late, defeat WKU 7-1 to sweep series
WIN | Sam Brodersen (6-1) LOSS | Lucas Litteral (3-2)
Grant Hubka made his first weekend start of the season for the Bulldogs on Sunday. The right-hander allowed a run in the first inning, but that would be it.
Trailing 1-0 in the 5th inning, Hubka was relieved by Sam Brodersen with 2 outs in the frame.
Brodersen would close out the inning and fire 3 additional innings in relief. The right-hander did not allow a run and struck out 5.
Tech was unable to manufacture a run through the first 6 innings of the game. Ethan Bates led off the 7th inning with his 15th home-run of the season to tie that at game 1.
With the game tied at 1 in the 8th inning, Grant Comeaux led off the inning with an infield single. Will Safford followed with a walk, before Kasten Furr bunted for a hit to load the bases with no out.
Two hitters later, Cole McConnell opened things up with a 2-run single to centerfield to make it 3-1 Bulldogs.
Bates, Jorge Corona, Mike Ballard, and Adarius Myers followed by driving runs in to extend Tech's lead out to 7-1.
Bates would close things out in the 9th inning to get the Bulldogs a sweep of the Hilltoppers.
Tech concluded its home slate with 26 wins and only 5 losses in 2024.
Up Next
May 16th - @ Liberty - 5 PM first pitch on ESPN+/SportsTalk 97.7 FM
May 17th - @ Liberty - 3 PM first pitch on ESPN+/SportsTalk 97.7 FM
May 18th - @ Liberty - 12 PM first pitch on ESPN+/SportsTalk 97.7 FM
