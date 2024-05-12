Louisiana Tech (38-15, 15-6) swept Western Kentucky (32-19, 13-8) in a pivotal Conference USA series at JC Love Field this weekend.

Let's take a look at how it happened.

Game 1 | Bates walk-off HR propels Bulldogs to 9-7 victory in series opener

WIN | Sam Brodersen (5-1) LOSS | Mason Burns (2-3)

Friday night at the Love Shack was what makes college baseball so great.

The Hilltoppers struck first in the top of the first inning with a two-run home-run to right field by Blake Cavill.

In the bottom half of the first, Dalton Davis leadoff with his a solo jack to trim the lead to 2-1. Cole McConnell would score later in the frame when Michael Ballard grounded into a double play to tie the game at 2.

In the top half of the second, WKU responded when Caleb Marmo hit a three-run home-run to make it 5-2 Hilltoppers.

Trailing 6-2 in the 5th, Will Safford connected on his 7th home-run of the season to trim the deficit to 3.

After the Hilltoppers scored an additional run to make it 7-3, Michael Ballard hit a line shot two-run home-run to right centerfield to trim the Hilltoppers lead to 7-5.

Trailing 7-5 in the 9th, Louisiana Tech needed 2 to tie and 3 to win.

After Will Safford and Dalton Davis each got hits, Cole McConnell stepped to the plate with 1 out.

McConnell singled in Safford to bring Ethan Bates to the plate.

Mason Burns delivered a 3-2 hanging slider that Bates deposited over the wall in right field to give Tech a 9-7 walk-off win.



