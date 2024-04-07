Diamond Dogs take 2 of 3 against Middle Tennessee
Louisiana Tech won 2 of 3 games against Middle Tennessee this weekend to improve to 25-9 overall and 6-3 in CUSA play.
Let's take a look at how it happened.
Game 1 | Bates late home-run lifts LA Tech to 5-3 win over MTSU to open series
WIN | Sam Brodersen (3-1) LOSS | James Sells (3-5) SAVE | Ethan Bates (9)
Friday night at the Love Shack was anything but a walk in the park for the Diamond Dogs.
Trailing 3-0 into the 5th inning, Mike Ballard got the offense going with a 2-run home-run to left field. It was Ballard's first home-run of the season.
Will Safford would drive in a run in the following inning to tie the game at 3.
With the game tied at 3 in the 8th, Ethan Bates led off the inning with a solo home-run to right field to give the 'Dogs the lead.
Logan McLeod would single in Ballard later in the frame to extend the lead to 5-3.
Bates would come on in the 9th and secure his nation-leading 9th save. The Hot Springs, AR native struck out 3 hitters in that scoreless 9th.
Sam Brodersen earned the win on the mound after striking out 4 in 2 scoreless innings of relief work.
Game 2 | Safford's 3-run HR lifts Tech to 6-3 win to secure the series victory over Middle Tennessee
WIN | Reed Smith (4-2) LOSS | Trace Phillips (0-2) SAVE | Ethan Bates (10)
Louisiana Tech struck first on an Ethan Bates RBI-single in the first inning on Saturday.
MTSU responded with single runs in the 2nd and 4th innings to take a 2-1 lead.
Trailing 2-1 in the 6th inning, Will Safford stepped to the plate with 2 on and 1 out.
The Diamond Dogs right-fielder connected on a 3-run home-run to give Tech a 4-2 lead that it would never relinquish.
The home-run from Safford put Reed Smith in position to win his 4th game of the season. The right-hander allowed only 1 earned run in 6 innings of work on Saturday.
Grant Hubka tossed a scoreless 7th inning but opened the 8th inning by walking the first 2 hitters he faced.
After Sam Brodersen entered the game and walked 1 of his own, Lane Burroughs turned to Ethan Bates to close things down.
Bates tossed the final 2 innings and struck out 4 to earn his nation-leading 10th save of the season.
Game 3 | Blue Raiders 5-run 6th inning leads to 9-5 win in series finale
WIN | Patrick Johnson (3-0) LOSS | Jacob Havern (2-2)
Louisiana Tech got back-to-back home runs from Cole McConnell and Jorge Corona in the 3rd inning to knot things up in the series finale.
The Blue Raiders responded in the 6th inning with 4 consecutive 2-out hits to take a commanding 8-3 lead.
Trailing 9-3 in the 7th, Corona homered for the 2nd time in the game to make it 9-4.
The Tech catcher would drive in another run in the 9th to make it 9-5 which ultimately proved to be the final.
Turner Swistak received a no-decision after allowing 3 runs in 5 innings of work on the mound. The right-hander struck out 5.
Up Next
April 10th - @ UL-Lafayette - 6 PM first pitch on ESPN+/SportsTalk 97.7 FM
April 12th - @ Arizona - 8 PM first pitch on PAC 12 Network+/SportsTalk 97.7 FM
April 13th - @ Arizona - 8 PM first pitch on PAC 12 Network+/SportsTalk 97.7 FM
April 14th - @ Arizona - 12 PM first pitch on PAC 12 Network+/SportsTalk 97.7 FM
