Louisiana Tech won 2 of 3 games against Middle Tennessee this weekend to improve to 25-9 overall and 6-3 in CUSA play.

Let's take a look at how it happened.

Game 1 | Bates late home-run lifts LA Tech to 5-3 win over MTSU to open series

WIN | Sam Brodersen (3-1) LOSS | James Sells (3-5) SAVE | Ethan Bates (9)

Friday night at the Love Shack was anything but a walk in the park for the Diamond Dogs.

Trailing 3-0 into the 5th inning, Mike Ballard got the offense going with a 2-run home-run to left field. It was Ballard's first home-run of the season.

Will Safford would drive in a run in the following inning to tie the game at 3.

With the game tied at 3 in the 8th, Ethan Bates led off the inning with a solo home-run to right field to give the 'Dogs the lead.