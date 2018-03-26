Louisiana Tech (19-7, 5-1) went on the road for the first time in Conference USA play this weekend and won two out of three games at UAB (10-12, 3-3).

For the first time since February 16th, the Bulldogs were defeated on a Friday night. The Blazers limited Tech to only four hits in beating the ‘Dogs 3-0.

Dalton Skelton, Tanner Huddleston, Mason Mallard, and Mason Robinson each collected one hit in the loss.

Matt Miller continued to pitch well, throwing 6.2 innings for Tech and allowing only two earned runs. Miller suffered his first loss of 2018. He is now 3-1 on the season with a 1.16 era.

The shutout Friday night marked the second time that Tech has been shutout, with the first being at Pepperdine on February 17th.

With UAB seemingly in control of the series, Tech turned to Logan Robbins on Saturday afternoon to even the series up.

Robbins did not disappoint. The left-hander tossed seven strong innings in leading the Bulldogs to a 7-6 victory to even the series. Robbins improved to 5-0 overall in 2018, 24-0 overall in his collegiate career when you combine his junior college statistics.

Braxton Smith picked up his fourth save of the year in the win.

Hunter Wells and Mason Mallard were the offensive heroes combining to go 7-9 with two extra base hits.

With the series on the line, the Bulldogs were ready for any adversity they would face Sunday afternoon. In a game that lasted four hours and 26 minutes, Tech scored six runs in the 12th inning and beat the Blazers 9-4 to take the weekend series.

The story of the afternoon was the relief pitching of Kyle Griffen. Griffen came on in relief of Logan Bailey in the fifth inning and tossed 6.2 innings of scoreless relief to pick-up his second victory of the season. Griffen has yet to allow a run in 15.1 innings of work in 2018.

Hunter Wells and Graham Hackbarth each picked up three hits in the series clinching win.

For the weekend, Hunter Wells was outstanding. The sophomore was 7-11 at the plate with four RBI, three runs scored, and four walks on the weekend.

The Bulldogs are 5-1 in conference play and are alone in first place by a half-game over Southern Miss.

Tech will now turn its attention towards McNeese State. The Bulldogs will travel to Lake Charles Tuesday night with the first pitch set for 6PM.

Tech will then get back into Conference USA play when it hosts FIU on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

