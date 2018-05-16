Louisiana Tech (35-18, 18-9) will close out the regular season this weekend at home against a struggling Old Dominion (15-33, 7-19) squad.

The series will be played Thursday, Friday, and Saturday due to the Conference USA Tournament beginning next Wednesday in Biloxi, Mississippi.

First pitch is set for 6PM on both Thursday and Friday with the series finale set for 1PM Saturday afternoon.

The Bulldogs have already clinched their berth into the tournament that will be played May 23-27 at MGM Park.

Tech picked up a huge series victory last weekend at #9 Southern Miss. The two wins brought Tech’s RPI up to #47, which certainly has the Bulldogs in the at-large discussion for an NCAA Regional.

This weekend when the Bulldogs take on Old Dominion, it will be the final home games for five seniors. Dalton Skelton, Graham Ahlrich, Kent Hasler, Josh Carpenter, and Casey Sullivan will put on the Red and Blue for the final time at home.

Looking at Old Dominion, the Monarchs have struggled throughout the 2018 season and are in last place in the Conference USA standings. Old Dominion has also been eliminated from postseason contention.

Morgan Maguire will be the best arm that the Bulldogs will see all weekend. In 84.2 innings pitched, Maguire has allowed 94 hits, walked 19, and struck out 56 while compiling a 3.72 era.

In fact, Maguire threw a complete game shutout against UTSA last Saturday, winning his fourth game of the season.

Offensively, the Monarchs are averaging just under five runs per game while hitting .280 as a team.

Matt Schwarz is hitting .345 on the season with one home run and 21 RBI.

Parker Bates, the reigning Conference USA Hitter of the Week, will look to continue his recent hot streak at the plate that has him now leading the Bulldogs in RBI with 42.

Logan Robbins will look to bounce back on the mound for Tech after allowing 14 earned runs in his last two starts.

With plenty to play for this weekend, Tech must win the series against Old Dominion and quite frankly probably needs a sweep in order to avoid its RPI dropping at all.

