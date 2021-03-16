BleedTechBlue - Diamond Dogs to host #4 Ole Miss in midweek action

Louisiana Tech (9-5) will close out a 4-game homestand Tuesday night when #4 Ole Miss (13-3) comes to Ruston.

First pitch is set for 6 PM. The game can be streamed on CUSA.tv (subscription required).

Dave Nitz will have the radio call on SportsTalk 97.7 FM.

Pitching Probables

LA Tech LHP Cade Gibson (0-1, 6.52) vs Ole Miss RHP Josh Mallitz (1-0, 1.35)

Scouting the Bulldogs

Louisiana Tech enters Tuesday night's game after dropping 2 of 3 to #1 Arkansas over the weekend.

Arkansas defeated Tech 9-7 in 10 innings Friday night and 8-1 Saturday afternoon.

Tech bounced back with 2-0 win Sunday afternoon. In the win, Jarrett Whorff tossed a 2-hit shutout on the mound.

Following the performance, Whorff was National Player of the Week by Collegiate Baseball and C-USA Pitcher of the Week.

Offensively, Tech is hitting .296 as a team and averaging 7.3 runs per game.

Phillip Matulia continues to lead the Bulldogs offensively with a .378 average, 2 HR, and 13 RBI.

Scouting the Rebels

Mike Bianco is in his 21st season as the HC at Ole Miss where he is 777-442-1.

The Rebels have gone to NCAA Regionals in 16 of Bianco's first 20 seasons.

Ole Miss won 2 of 3 games at home over the weekend against ULM.

Offensively, Ole Miss is dynamic. The Rebels are hitting .282 as a team and averaging 7.8 runs per game.

Mike Elko is leading the way offensively, as the 3B is hitting .351 with 7 HR and 24 RBI.

On the mound, 18 Rebels have seen action and have compiled a 3.06 team era.

The pitching staff is averaging 12.8 strikeouts per 9 innings pitched through 16 games.

