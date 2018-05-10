Louisiana Tech (33-17, 16-8) will travel to Hattiesburg for a three games series with Southern Miss (35-12, 19-4) this weekend.

The Golden Eagles lead the Bulldogs by three and a half games in the conference standings.

First pitch is set for 6PM Friday night. Game two will be played at 2PM Saturday with the series finale set for 1PM Sunday afternoon.

Tech traveled to Grambling on Wednesday night and demolished the Tigers 12-1.

Ben Stiglets picked up the win for Tech on the mound tossing four innings of scoreless relief while striking out seven.

Steele Netterville and Mason Robinson each drove in two runs for Tech in the win.

While Tech will likely not catch Southern Miss in the conference standings, it is an important weekend from a conference tournament seeding standpoint.

Nick Sandlin will get the start for the Golden Eagles on Friday night. Sandlin has been lights out throughout the season and is one of the best pitchers in the country. In 72 innings pitched, Sandlin is 7-0 with a 0.88 ERA. He has allowed only 38 hits while striking out 106.

Luke Reynolds has been the offensive star throughout the season for Southern Miss. The Mississippi State transfer is hitting a team high .380 with 12 home runs and 51 RBI.

As a team, the Golden Eagles have hit 51 home runs and are averaging over eight runs per contest.

The Tech pitching staff will be in for a challenge throughout the weekend and will need the starting pitching to bounce back after three tough outings against Middle Tennessee last weekend.

For a complete scouting report on Southern Miss, including a report on the best two-way player in America, please continue reading.

