Louisiana Tech (26-13, 10-5) will head to Marshall (17-17, 5-10) this weekend for a crucial Conference USA series matchup.

The two teams will play Friday night at 4PM CT, Saturday at 1PM CT, and Sunday morning at 9AM CT.

Tech has reached the midway point of its conference schedule and currently trails Florida Atlantic by one game for first place.

Tuesday night, Louisiana Tech traveled to Lafayette for a matchup with the Ragin’ Cajuns. While two teams were on the field, the ‘Dogs were the only team that truly came to play. The Diamond ‘Dogs dominated the Cajuns from start to finish winning 15-2.

David Leal picked up his third win of the year tossing seven shutout innings while allowing only three hits. Leal now has a 1.55 ERA in 64 innings pitched in 2018.

Mason Robinson was the offensive star for the Bulldogs in the win. Robinson hit for the cycle, while also driving in a career-high five runs. The cycle was Tech’s second of 2018, Hunter Wells also achieved the rare feat at UTSA on April 8th.

Dalton Skelton also hit his seventh home run of the season in the victory.

Looking ahead to the matchup with the Thundering Herd, Tech is expected to trot out its normal weekend rotation once again.

Matt Miller (3-2, 3.33), Logan Robbins (6-0, 3.25), and Logan Bailey (6-1, 1.89) will look to get the Bulldogs a big road series victory.

Looking at Marshall, Tech has a golden opportunity to gain ground on Conference USA leader Florida Atlantic.

As a team, the Thundering Herd have really struggled on the mound to the tune of a 5.13 team ERA.

Brad O’Connor will get the start on Friday night. In 48.2 IP, O’Connor has a 3-3 record with a 4.07 ERA. Opponents are hitting only .225 off of the right-hander.

If the Herd have a strength, it is definitely offensively. Marshall is averaging over six runs per game and is led by Reynaldo Pastrana.

The junior catcher is hitting a team-high .345 with seven home runs and 34 RBI. Pastrana also has 12 doubles on the year.

If Tech is going to take care of business, the Bulldogs must continue to pitch and play defense at a high level and carry over the hot hitting from Tuesday night.

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month for the best Louisiana Tech baseball coverage throughout the 2018 season. With only 15 conference games remaining, the Bulldogs are in contention to win a Conference USA regular season Championship.

For a full scouting report on the Thundering Herd, please continue reading.