BleedTechBlue - Diamond Dogs travel to Tulane for 3-game series

Diamond Dogs travel to Tulane for 3-game series
Louisiana Tech (10-5) will travel to Tulane (9-7) for its final non-conference series of the season beginning Friday night.
Game Times
Friday - 6 PM on ESPN+
Saturday - 2 PM on ESPN+
Sunday - 1 PM on ESPN+
Dave Nitz will have the radio call from New Orleans on SportsTalk 97.7 FM on Friday and Sunday. The Saturday game will be on KXKZ 107.5 FM.
Pitching Probables
Friday - LA Tech LHP Jonathan Fincher (2-0, 2.14) vs Tulane RHP Braden Olthoff (2-0, 2.52)
Saturday - LA Tech RHP Ryan Jennings (1-1, 5.00) vs Tulane RHP Donovan Benoit (0-1, 6.92)
Sunday - LA Tech RHP Jarret Whorff (3-1, 1.78) vs Tulane LHP Jack Aldrich (1-0, 2.88)
Scouting the Bulldogs
Louisiana Tech enters the series off of victories over #1 Arkansas and #4 Ole Miss in consecutive games.
In Tuesday night's 13-1 win over #4 Ole Miss, the Bulldogs piled up 14 hits, including 6 doubles against Rebels pitching.
In the win, five Bulldogs collected two hits. Parker Bates, Steele Netterville, and Manny Garcia combined to go 6/12 (.500) with 2 walks and 7 RBI. Four of the six hits were doubles.
On the mound, Cade Gibson was outstanding. The Ruston native fired 7.1 innings of 1-run ball in his first career start as a Bulldog.
After starting the year 1-2, Tech has now won 9 of its last 12 games.
Scouting the Green Wave
Tulane enters its series against Louisiana Tech at 9-7 overall.
Travis Jewitt's squad holds series victories over Western Kentucky and Troy, while the Green Wave dropped series to UL-Lafayette and #2 Mississippi State.
Offensively, Tulane is hitting .275 as a team and is averaging 6.5 runs per game.
Collins Burns is the catalyst offensively leading the way with a .382 batting average to go along with 1 HR and 11 RBI. Burns also leads the team with 16 runs scored.
On the mound, Tulane has compiled a 4.08 team era in 16 games.
Braden Olthoff will get the start Friday night. Olthoff is one of the best arms in the country. The California native is currently 2-0 with a 2.52 era.
Statistical Comparison
|Statistic
|Louisiana Tech
|Tulane
|
Runs Per Game
|
7.7
|
6.5
|
Team Batting Average
|
.301
|
.275
|
Slugging %
|
.472
|
.421
|
Home Runs
|
17
|
11
|
Stolen Bases
|
7
|
21
|
Team ERA
|
3.55
|
4.08
|
Batting Average Against
|
.251
|
.235
|
Strikeouts Per 9
|
9.4
|
10.2
