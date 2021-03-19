BleedTechBlue - Diamond Dogs travel to Tulane for 3-game series

Louisiana Tech (10-5) will travel to Tulane (9-7) for its final non-conference series of the season beginning Friday night.

Game Times

Friday - 6 PM on ESPN+

Saturday - 2 PM on ESPN+

Sunday - 1 PM on ESPN+

Dave Nitz will have the radio call from New Orleans on SportsTalk 97.7 FM on Friday and Sunday. The Saturday game will be on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

Pitching Probables

Friday - LA Tech LHP Jonathan Fincher (2-0, 2.14) vs Tulane RHP Braden Olthoff (2-0, 2.52)

Saturday - LA Tech RHP Ryan Jennings (1-1, 5.00) vs Tulane RHP Donovan Benoit (0-1, 6.92)

Sunday - LA Tech RHP Jarret Whorff (3-1, 1.78) vs Tulane LHP Jack Aldrich (1-0, 2.88)

Scouting the Bulldogs

Louisiana Tech enters the series off of victories over #1 Arkansas and #4 Ole Miss in consecutive games.

In Tuesday night's 13-1 win over #4 Ole Miss, the Bulldogs piled up 14 hits, including 6 doubles against Rebels pitching.

In the win, five Bulldogs collected two hits. Parker Bates, Steele Netterville, and Manny Garcia combined to go 6/12 (.500) with 2 walks and 7 RBI. Four of the six hits were doubles.

On the mound, Cade Gibson was outstanding. The Ruston native fired 7.1 innings of 1-run ball in his first career start as a Bulldog.

After starting the year 1-2, Tech has now won 9 of its last 12 games.

Scouting the Green Wave

Tulane enters its series against Louisiana Tech at 9-7 overall.

Travis Jewitt's squad holds series victories over Western Kentucky and Troy, while the Green Wave dropped series to UL-Lafayette and #2 Mississippi State.

Offensively, Tulane is hitting .275 as a team and is averaging 6.5 runs per game.

Collins Burns is the catalyst offensively leading the way with a .382 batting average to go along with 1 HR and 11 RBI. Burns also leads the team with 16 runs scored.

On the mound, Tulane has compiled a 4.08 team era in 16 games.

Braden Olthoff will get the start Friday night. Olthoff is one of the best arms in the country. The California native is currently 2-0 with a 2.52 era.

Statistical Comparison