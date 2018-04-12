Louisiana Tech (24-11, 9-3) will host Charlotte (16-16, 5-7) for a three game series in Ruston this weekend.

First pitch Friday night is set for 6PM, with game two being at 2PM Saturday afternoon, and the series finale will be played at 1PM on Sunday.

The Bulldogs enter the weekend tied for first place in the league standings along with Florida Atlantic at 9-3. Southern Miss is only ½ game behind the two teams at 8-3 in conference play.

After winning two of three games at UTSA this past weekend, Tech took its show to Baton Rouge on Tuesday night to battle with LSU.

David Leal turned in a masterful performance once again tossing a complete while allowing only two earned runs.

While Leal was spectacular, the Tech offense only managed two hits on the evening which results in a 2-0 Tech loss.

Charlotte enters the weekend series with the Bulldogs coming off a 3-2 win Tuesday night over Georgia Southern.

The 49ers were swept last weekend in conference play at Florida Atlantic.

Josh Maciejewski leads the Charlotte pitching staff on the mound. The big left-hander has thrown 54.2 innings on the season and has a 2.98 era. Tech will be in for a challenge on Friday night with him on the mound.

Offensively the 49ers are hitting .292 as a team and are averaging six runs per game.

Harris Yett leads the club with a .392 average to go along with six home runs and 28 RBI.

Tech will send Matt Miller, Logan Robbins, and Logan Bailey to the mound for the ninth consecutive weekend.

Miller is looking to bounce back after two straight tough outings, but will have to do so against a quality lineup.

Bailey has put together 13 consecutive scoreless innings in his last two outings and has lowered his ERA to a gaudy 1.97.

