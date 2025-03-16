Diamond Dogs win 2 of 3 at Wichita State

Louisiana Tech (11-9) went on the road and scored 40 runs across three games to win at series at Wichita State.

Let's take a look at how it happened.

Game 1 | Bulldogs explode offensively in 27-12 win on Friday night

WIN | Connor Nation (1-1) LOSS | Grant Adler (1-1) SAVE | Bryce Dolby (1)

Louisiana Tech scored five runs in the first, nine runs in the third, and sevens run in the fourth on its way to a 27-12 victory on Friday night.

Eli Berch got the Bulldogs off to a fast start with a 3-run home-run in the first inning. Berch enjoyed a career night at the plate as he collected three hits and a career-high 7 RBI.

Michael Ballard homered twice for the Bulldogs in the victory. The first was a 3-run shot in the 3rd inning. The second came in the 7th inning, a solo home-run. Ballard has already homered five time in 2025 after only homering four times a season ago.

Colton Coates also homered and drove in four runs in the victory.

Reid Snider came off the bench to hit the first home-run of his Bulldog career in the eighth inning.

Garrison Berkley, Ballard, Coates, Berch, and Brody Drost all collected three hits in the win.

Bryce Dolby came on in the 7th and pitched the final three innings to earn his first save of the season. The right-hander allowed one earned run.

Game 2 | Bulldogs bullpen falters in 7th inning in 15-6 defeat on Saturday afternoon

WIN | Aaron Arnold (3-0) LOSS | Nate Crider (1-1)

Louisiana Tech scored four runs on four hits in sixth inning to take a 6-3 lead over the Shockers.

Brody Drost, Reid Snider, Cade Patterson, and Garrison Berkley all had RBI in the inning.

Leading 6-3 in the 7th inning, Tech's bullpen had some issues. The combination of Logan Forsythe, Nate Crider, Luke Nichols, and Ryan Harland combined to allow eight runs on three hits and six walks/HBP.

The Shockers took an 11-6 lead and added four more in the eighth inning to earn the 15-6 victory.

Drost reached base in all four of his plate appearances with one hit and three walks. Snider added two RBI from the 8-spot in the batting order.

Luke Cooley received a no-decision on the mound after allowing three runs in five innings of work.

Game 3 | Roberson dominant in leading Tech to 7-1 win to earn the series victory

WIN | Brooks Roberson (1-1) LOSS | Jace Miner (1-3)

Lane Burroughs handed the ball to Brooks Roberson on the Sunday afternoon with a series victory on the line.

The freshman right-hander allowed only one run in 7.1 innings of work to earn the first victory of his career.

Blake Hooks came on to finish things out with strikeouts for four of the final five outs.

Offensively, the Bulldogs were able to push across four runs in the 5th inning thanks to a bases loaded walk and a dropped fly ball with two outs in the inning that allowed three more runs to score.

The Bulldogs added two more runs in the 8th inning when Brody Drost singled to left field.

Mike Ballard added the final run in the 9th inning with an RBI-double off the left centerfield wall.

Up Next

Louisiana Tech will return home on Tuesday night to square-off with ULM. First pitch is scheduled for 6 PM on ESPN+/SportsTalk 97.7 FM.

---

