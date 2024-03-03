Louisiana Tech (11-0) continued its winning ways by defeating Army, Creighton, and Air Force in the Battle at the Ballpark in Sugar Land, TX this weekend.

The Bulldogs outscored their opponents by a combined score of 24-5.

Let's take a look at how it happened.

Game 1 | Diamond Dogs score 4 in 8th, shutout Army 4-0 to win first game in Sugar Land

WIN | Sam Brodersen (2-0) LOSS | Joe Valchar (1-1) SAVE | Ethan Bates (2)

Reed Smith and Mike Ruggieri matched each other pitch-for-pitch on Friday night.

Smith did not allow a run in his 4.2 innings of work while striking out 5 for the Bulldogs.

Ruggieri only allowed 1 hit in 7 shutout innings for the Black Knights.

With the score tied at 0 in the top of the 8th inning, Kasten Furr doubled to drive in Will Safford and Mike Ballard to give the 'Dogs a 2-0 lead.

Cole McConnell would hit a 2-run home-run following Furr to put Tech up 4-0.

After a couple of walks by Sam Brodersen in the bottom half of the 8th inning, Lane Burroughs went to Ethan Bates to shut things down on the mound.

Bates would strike out 4 over the final 2 frames and earn his 2nd save of the season.

Game 2 | Nichols brilliant, offensive erupts late in 12-0 win over Creighton

WIN | Luke Nichols (2-0) LOSS | Jimmy Burke (1-1)

Looking to win its 10th game in a row to open the 2024 season, Louisiana Tech turned to Luke Nichols against Creighton on Saturday afternoon.

The left-hander delivered with 6 shutout innings against a Blue Jays squad that was leading the nation averaging 13.5 rungs per game.

Offensively, Tech got 4 consecutive hits from Kasten Furr, Cole McConnell, Dalton Davis, and Ethan Bates to open the game and take an early 2-0 lead.

Leading 5-0 in the bottom of the 6th inning, Dalton Davis connected on his 2nd home-run of the season to extend the lead out to 6-0 Bulldogs.

Two hitters later Jorge Corona went yard for the first time this season to make it 8-0 Tech.

After a Dalton Davis sac-fly in the 7th inning made it 9-0 Tech, Ethan Bates was ready to head home and connected on a 3-run shot to give Tech the 12-0 win via 10-run rule.

Tech had 14 hits on the afternoon and saw McConnell, Davis, Bates, and Corona all collect multiple RBI in the win.

Game 3 | Tech erases early deficit to defeat Air Force 8-5 thanks to 7.2 scoreless innings from its bullpen

WIN | Nate Crider (1-0) LOSS | Doyle Gehring (2-1) SAVE | Ethan Bates (3)

Louisiana Tech saw itself in a 5-0 hole after 2 innings on Sunday evening but never flinched.

The Bulldogs scored 6 runs in the 4th inning to take a 6-5 lead and never looked back.

Karson Evans and Cole McConnell both delivered 2-run singles in the frame.

Brody Drost would drive in a run on a bases loaded walk in the 5th inning to make it 7-5 before a Mike Ballard double in the 7th extended the lead out to 8-5.

Tech's bullpen was magnificent on Sunday night as 6 relievers combined for 7.2 innings of shutout baseball.

Jacob Havern, Nate Crider, Blake Hooks, Ryan Harland, Sam Brodersen, and Ethan Bates deserve the game ball in this one.

Brodersen was electric in the 7th and 8th inning striking out 4 Air Force hitters.

Bates would come on to throw a scoreless 9th and earn his 3rd save of the season.

