Louisiana Tech (31-15, 15-6) earned a tough, hard fought series victory at Western Kentucky (20-23, 10-11) this weekend.

The Bulldogs dropped the opening game Friday night before winning the final two contests to take the series.

After dropping a midweek contest to UL-Lafayette on Tuesday night, Tech was looking for a strong start from Matt Miller on Friday night to get things back on track.

Miller gave the Bulldogs seven innings but did allow five earned runs as the Hilltoppers defeated Tech 6-1.

Ryan Thurston was the story of the night tossing eight innings and striking out nine to earn the victory for Western Kentucky.

Parker Bates collected two hits on the evening, one of which left the ballpark for his second home run of the season.

With their backs up against the wall and looking to keep pace in the conference standings, Tech turned to Logan Robbins Saturday afternoon.

Robbins put together a masterpiece over seven innings in a 13-4 Bulldog route.

The bats were hot throughout the afternoon as Tech collected a season high 18 hits in the win.

Graham Hackbarth and Chris Clayton combined to go 6-10 at the plate from the eight and nine spots in the Tech batting order. The duo also drove in four runs with Hackbarth connecting on his first home run of the season.

Mason Robinson also hit a solo home run in the victory.

With the series on the line Sunday afternoon, Tech turned to Logan Bailey on the mound.

While Bailey did not factor in the decision, he gave the ‘Dogs 4.2 innings of one run ball.

Dalton Skelton’s go-ahead 11th inning home run allowed for the Bulldogs to prevail 4-2 and win the series.

The home run was Skelton’s team leading ninth of the season.

Hunter Wells, Dalton Skelton, and Mason Mallard combined to reach base 10 times atop the Tech batting order in the win.

Kyle Griffen tossed 3.1 innings in relief allowing only one earned run.

Kent Hasler pitched the final three innings allowing zero hits and earned his first win of the 2018 season.

With the series victory, Tech is now in sole possession of second place in the league standings, 1.5 games behind Southern Miss.

Tech will now get the week off before hosting Middle Tennessee State next weekend at J.C. Love Field.

