Louisiana Tech (29-13, 8-4) went on the road and won two of three games at Dallas Baptist (28-11, 7-5) this weekend.

Let's take a look at how it happened.

Game 1 | Bates 2-run home-run in 7th inning lifts Tech to 5-3 win on Friday night

WIN | Sam Brodersen (4-1) LOSS | Ryan Johnson (6-2) SAVE | Ethan Bates (11)

Louisiana Tech got off to a fast start Friday night when Dalton Davis scored on a passed ball in the 1st inning to give Tech an early 1-0 lead.

Chayton Krauss would tie the game for the Patriots with a solo home-run to right field in the bottom half of the 1st inning.

With DBU leading 2-1 in the 3rd inning, Dalton Davis leadoff the inning with a single and Cole McConnell followed with a double to put runners on 2nd and 3rd with no outs.

Ethan Bates would drive in Davis with a sacrifice fly to centerfield to tie the game at 2.

After both team traded runs in the 6th inning, Bates stepped to the plate with 1 out and 1 on against All-American Ryan Johnson in the 7th inning.

Bates hit a 3-2 pitch over the right field wall to give Tech a 5-3 lead.

Sam Brodersen would take the mound in the bottom half of the 7th and toss two scoreless frames in relief.

Bates would close things out in the 9th for his 11th save of the season.

Reed Smith was phenomenal in a starting role allowing only 2 earned runs in 5 innings of work. The right-hander struck out 6.

Game 2 | DeBarry shuts down Tech offense in DBU's 8-3 win to even the series

WIN | Jaron DeBerry (5-1) LOSS | Luke Nichols (3-2)

Dallas Baptist scored 6 runs in the 3rd thru 6th innings in game 1 of the doubleheader on Sunday.

Despite that, Jaron DeBerry was the story on the mound for the Patriots.

The right-hander struck out a season-high 10 hitters in 5.2 innings of scoreless work.

Luke Nichols was tagged with the loss for the Bulldogs after allowing 3 earned runs in 4.1 innings of work.

Offensively, Tech was limited only 5 hits.

Game 3 | Swistak, Brodersen, and Bates shut down DBU offense in 6-1 win to win series

WIN | Turner Swistak (5-2) LOSS | Luke Pettitte (3-2)

Tech needed a win in game 2 of the doubleheader on Sunday, and Turner Swistak stepped up when it mattered the most.

The right-hander delivered his best start in a Bulldog uniform by tossing 6 scoreless innings and striking out 9 Patriot hitters.

Swistak handed it to Sam Brodersen and Ethan Bates for the final 3 innings. The duo had no issues only allowing 1 unearned run in the process while striking out 3.

Offensively, Will Safford broke a scoreless tie in the 3rd inning with his 5th home-run of the season.

Later in the frame, Dalton Davis and Cole McConnell would drive in runs to extend Tech's lead out to 3-0.

Leading 4-0 in the 5th inning, Michael Ballard delivered a 2-run single to give Tech a 6-0 lead and essentially put the game away.

