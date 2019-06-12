

Louisiana Tech landed its 7th commitment of the 2020 recruiting class Wednesday morning when RB Harlan Dixon pledged his services to the Bulldogs.

Dixon plays his high school football at Slidell HS in Slidell, LA.





Rivals Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman said about Dixon, “I like his ability to catch passes out of the backfield and in the slot. He’s a versatile player and can be on the field for three downs in a variety of roles.”

Dixon finished the 2018 season with 1,700 yards on the ground, 800 yards receiving, and 26 total touchdown.

