BleedTechBlue - Dunkin' Dogs begin quest for NCAA Tournament berth w/ FAU Thursday night

Louisiana Tech (20-6) will open C-USA Tournament play Thursday night with a match-up against FAU (13-9).

Tipoff is set for 8:30 PM on Stadium.

Malcolm Butler and Jack Thigpen will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

Louisiana Tech enters Thursday night's contest as the #1 seed on its side of the bracket after winning the West Division with a 12-4 record.

Following the regular season, Isaiah Crawford and Kenneth Lofton Jr were named to the All-CUSA 3rd team.

Lofton Jr was named Conference USA Freshman of the year after averaging 11.2 points and 7.5 rebounds in 21.5 minutes per game during the regular season.

HC Eric Konkol was named Conference USA Coach of the Year after leading the Bulldogs to a first place finish in the West Division. Tech was picked to finish 7th in the conference in the preseason.

Louisiana Tech enters the conference tournament having won 9 of its last 10 games dating back to January 23rd.

Over the course of the 10 games, Tech is outscoring its opponents by 15.2 points per game.

To say Tech is playing its best basketball of the season at the correct time would be an understatement.

FAU is coached by former LA Tech assistant coach Dusty May. May is 47-40 over his 3 years as the HC of the Owls.

FAU defeated UTEP 76-70 to advance to the Quarterfinals Wednesday night.

Karlis Silins led the Owls with 23 points and 6 in the win.

