



Louisiana Tech will return to action this afternoon at 4PM when they host Houston Baptist.





Dave Nitz will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5FM. The game will also be aired on CUSA.TV.





Tech enters the matchup with a 4-3 overall record after losing two games in the Delaware Invitational to UNC-Greensboro and Delaware.





In the two losses, Oliver Powell was a bright spot. The 6’8 big man averaged 13.5 points per game to go along with seven rebounds per contest.





For the season, Exavian Christon and Anthony Duruji are pacing the Bulldogs offensively averaging 12 points per game.





Amorie Archibald is also chipping in 11 points per game, while Powell is averaging 10 to round out the Bulldogs scoring in double figures.





Looking at Houston Baptist, the Huskies enter today’s matchup with a 2-3 overall record. Don’t be fooled by the record though, Ron Cottrell’s squad went on the road last Friday night and beat Wake Forest 93-91 in overtime.





Ian Dubose leads the Huskies averaging 15.6 points per game and 4.4 rebounds per game this season.





Edward Hardt, a 6’10 center, will provide Tech with a nice test inside. The big man is averaging 10.6 points per game this season.





ESPN’s basketball power index gives Tech an 86% chance to win.





