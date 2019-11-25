Louisiana Tech (4-1) will travel to Bloomington, IN Monday night for a match-up with Indiana (5-0).

Tipoff is set for 7:30 pm on the Big Ten Network. Dave Nitz will have the radio call for the Bulldogs on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

In its last game Friday night, the Bulldogs defeated North Alabama 82-61.

In the win, Mo Muhammed led the way with 18 points and 12 rebounds in 30 minutes of action. The senior center is averaging 10.2 points and 9.8 rebounds in only 20.4 minutes per game this season.

Lost in the win over the Lions was that the Bulldogs had 13 assists to only 5 turnovers. Tech is doing a fantastic job early in the season with a 1.60 AST/TO ratio, good for 21st nationally.

The Hoosiers enter the contest Monday night against the Bulldogs after a 79-54 win over Princeton last Wednesday.

Justin Smith is leading the Hoosiers averaging 15.8 points and 5 rebounds per game. The 6'7 junior is also shooting 43% from 3-point range.

Archie Miller is in his second season as the head coach at Indiana and is looking to get the Hoosiers back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2016.

ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives the Bulldogs just a 25.1% chance of winning.

