Louisiana Tech will play its final game of the Delaware Invitational tonight against the host team, Delaware.

Tip-off is set for 6PM and can be streamed on Delaware's official YouTube channel. Connor Giblin will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5FM.

Tech is coming off an 80-73 loss against UNC-Greensboro on Saturday afternoon. In the loss, Tech was out-rebounded 41-31. That marked the first time Tech has been out-rebounded all season. The Bulldogs are still out-rebounding their opponents on average by more than nine rebounds per game.

The sophomore trio of Exavian Christon, Anthony Duruji, and Amorie Archibald continue to pace Tech offensively. Christon is averaging 13.3 points per game, while Duruji and Archibald are chipping in 12.7 and 10.8 points per game, respectively.

Oliver Powell is pacing the Bulldogs on the glass averaging seven rebounds through the first six games.

Like Tech, Delaware enters tonight's contest with a 4-2 overall record.

Senior forward, Eric Carter will lead the Blue Hens into the match-up tonight averaging 17.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game.

Sophomore guard, Kevin Anderson is also averaging 13.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game.

Tech will return home after this evening's game to host Houston Baptist Saturday at 4PM.

