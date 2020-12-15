BleedTechBlue - Dunkin' Dogs to host Jackson State Tuesday night

Louisiana Tech (4-2) will play host to Jackson State (0-2) inside the Thomas Assembly Center Tuesday night.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 PM on CUSA.tv (subscription required). Dave Nitz and Jack Thigpen will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

Louisiana Tech blew a 16-point second half lead to ULL Saturday night and fell 61-56 to the Cajuns.

In the defeat, Kenneth Lofton Jr lead the Bulldogs with 13 points and 4 rebounds in 22 minutes of action.

Tech shot just 34% from the field in the loss.

Looking at Jackson State, the Tigers have suffered losses to Mississippi State (82-59) and Ole Miss (80-45) in their first two games of the season.

Tristan Jarrett is leading the team in scoring, averaging 15 points per game.

ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives the Bulldogs a 81.3% chance at earning the victory Tuesday night.

