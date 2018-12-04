Louisiana Tech will be looking for its second consecutive win Tuesday night when they host Prairie View A&M at the Thomas Assembly Center.

Tip-off is set for 6:30PM. Dave Nitz will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5FM. For live streaming, please tune into CUSA.tv.

The Dunkin’ Dogs enter the matchup at 5-3 overall while Prairie View is 1-7.

In its last time out, Tech defeated Houston Baptist 85-78 to get back in the win column after losses to UNC-Greensboro and Delaware in the Delaware Invitational.

Six Bulldogs scored in double figures, led by Anthony Duruji with 15 points and 11 rebounds. The double-double was the first of Duruji’s collegiate career.

With Eric Konkol announcing before the game that Exavian Christon would be out indefinitely with a medical issue, Ra’Shawn Langston was certain to see more minutes in his place. Langston did not disappoint chipping in 13 points.

Tech is 4-0 at home this season and will look improve that mark this evening against the Panthers.

Prairie View enters tonight’s matchup losers of seven straight. The Panthers lone win of the season came against Santa Clara in their season opener.

Gary Blackston leads Prairie View averaging 16.6 points per game.

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 month. We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech Athletics!