BleedTechBlue - Dunkin' Dogs to Host ULM on the Hardwood

Louisiana Tech (2-0) will return to the floor Thursday night when they will host ULM (0-0) inside the Thomas Assembly Center.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 PM on CUSA.tv.

Louisiana Tech picked up a pair of victories over UTA (76-71) and Northwestern State (91-77) this past weekend.

In the wins, Jacolby Pemberton led the way with two double-doubles off the bench and is currently averaging 14.5 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.

Kalob Ledoux is pacing the Bulldogs offensively averaging 18 points per game. Ledoux is 7/13 (54%) from 3-point range in the early going.

Looking at ULM, Thursday night will be the Warhawks first game of the 2020-2021 campaign.

Keith Richard is entering his 12th season as the HC in Monroe where he has compiled a 121-194 record during his tenure.

Chris Efretuei (5.6 ppg, 5.0 rebs in 2019-2020) and Russell Harrison (18.3 ppg, 8.2 rebs, TABC JC Player of the Year in 2019-2020) are two names to watch for the Warhawks Thursday night.

ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives the Bulldogs a 93.8% chance at earning a win Thursday night.

