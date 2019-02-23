



Louisiana Tech (17-10, 7-7) will open Bonus Play against North Texas (20-7, 8-6) Saturday night inside the Thomas Assembly Center.





Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and the game can be streamed through CUSA.tv (subscription required). Dave Nitz and Jack Thigpen will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5FM.





The Bulldogs and Mean Green squared off with one another in Denton back on January 3rd. North Texas prevailed over Tech in that one, 63-59.





The Bulldogs trailed by 12 at the half, before storming back to tie the game at 59 with 48 seconds remaining.





North Texas would then get a lay-up from Zachary Simmons and two free throws from Jordan Duffy to earn the win.





In the loss, DaQuan Bracey led Tech with a game-high 22 points, with 14 of those coming in the second half.





Simmons led the Mean Green with 16 points, six rebounds, and three blocks.





While Exavian Christon and Derric Jean remain out for the Bulldogs, North Texas is fighting the injury bug as well.





Ryan Woolridge, North Texas’ second leading scorer, did not play in the Mean Green’s last game against FIU. Woolridge is averaging 12.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 2.1 steals per game. Senior guard Jorden Duffy has not played since January 19th. Duffy was averaging 10.4 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. Finally, Jahmiah Simmons has missed the last three games. Simmons is a nice role player off the bench for Grant McCasland’s squad and was averaging 3.6 points and 4.2 rebounds per game before getting hurt. In total, North Texas could be without three of its top eight players Saturday night.





Louisiana Tech enters the matchup with the Mean Green as winners of two straight, while North Texas has dropped three consecutive games. The Bulldogs enter Bonus Play as the 10 seed, and the Mean Green are the 6 seed.





