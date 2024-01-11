Louisiana Tech (11-6, 1-1) earned a road win and defeated Middle Tennessee (6-10, 0-1) by a score of 60-52 on Thursday night.

Road W.

In a game that was at times sloppy in the first half was tied at 24 at halftime, Talvin Hester's squad was able to outscore the Blue Raiders by 8 in the second half to earn their third road win of the season.

An Elias King lay-up gave MTSU a 38-36 lead with 12:25 remaining in the game. Following the bucket, Tech would go on a 14-4 over the next 10 minutes of game action to take command.

The dagger came when Tahlik Chavez hit his 3rd 3-pointer of the evening to give the Bulldogs a 55-47 lead.

The Bulldogs would make 5 of 6 free throws in the final minute to close out the 60-52 win.

Daniel Batcho was tremendous in the second half scoring 12 points and pulling down 9 rebounds. Batcho finished with 16 points, 13 rebounds, and 3 blocks in 31 minutes.

Tahlik Chavez finished with 15 points and was 3/5 from 3-point range.

Isaiah Crawford did a little bit of everything with 14 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, and 4 steals in 36 minutes.

For the game, Tech shot 42% from 3-point range and 78% from the free throw line.

