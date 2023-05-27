#6 Louisiana Tech lost to #3 Charlotte 4-1 on Friday afternoon in the C-USA Tournament elimination game, ending the Bulldogs’ 2023 season. The Diamond Dogs finished the season with a 28-31 overall record, a 15-15 conference record, a 19-13 record at home, an 8-16 record on the road, and a 1-2 record in the C-USA Tournament.

ELIMINATION GAME | Missed opportunities lead to the end of Bulldogs’ Season.

WIN | Collin Kramer (6-4) LOSS | Landon Tomkins (6-2)

Despite outhitting Charlotte 9-7 on Friday, Louisiana Tech was only able to get one run on the scoreboard, due to stranding several batters in scoring position.

Prime examples of this were in the 2nd and 6th innings, where the Bulldogs loaded the bases with only one out but were able to get a single run across the plate.

Senior Landon Tomkins battled hard for the Diamond Dogs, pitching 5.0 innings, walking 2 batters, throwing 4 strikeouts, and allowing 3 earned runs. The 3 earned runs came on a Cam Fisher solo home run in the 1st and a Jack Cunningham two-run homer in the 4th.

Ethan Bates was the only other pitcher the Bulldogs used on Friday, and he gave the Tech offense plenty of chance to even the score. Bates lasted 3.0 innings, walked zero batters, threw 5 strikeouts, and only allowed one earned run.

The 49ers connected on an RBI single to right-center field in the 7th inning to increase their lead to 4-0 over the Bulldogs.

Adarius Myers, the only Tech player with multiple hits on Friday, secured his 3rd hit of the afternoon on a ground-rule double to open the 8th inning. Myers stole 3rd on a wild pitch and scored the first Tech run of the day after a sacrifice fly from Kyle Hasler.

Trailing 4-1 in the 9th with the season on the line, Dalton Davis attempted to jumpstart the Diamond Dogs’ offense by leading off with a double.

After Davis’ double, Bates and Philip Matulia were unable to reach, bringing the Bulldogs’ season to their last out.

Despite not playing for the entire C-USA Tournament with an injury, Jorge Corona entered the game in a respectable effort to save the season. Unfortunately for Corona, he was struck out looking, ending the Diamond Dogs’ season with a 4-1 loss to Charlotte.

Thank You Bulldog Fans

With the season coming to an end yesterday, I wanted to thank each and every one of you who read my previews and recaps this year. This was my first year writing for Bleed Tech Blue and I thoroughly enjoyed contributing content and interacting with the Tech community. While this was not the season that we were hoping for, I have no doubts that the Diamond Dogs will be back in 2024.

