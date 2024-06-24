Ervin Smith announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Monday morning.

Smith is a 2025 interior offensive lineman from Catholic High School in Baton Rouge.

The 6'2, 285-pounder becomes Louisiana Tech's 11th commitment in the class of 2025.

On why he chose LA Tech, Smith told BleedTechBlue.com, "I really felt the bond and closeness that the coaches and players have while I visited. I feel like I can be a part of this team."

